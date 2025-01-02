Thank you for visiting BlueGrass Therapeutic Cannabis! We are happy to serve you and provide medical cannabis certifications in Western Kentucky and throughout the state as available. Our goal is to offer appointments at times where others may not, including after normal business hours and on weekends. We are not just here to issue your medical card and bounce, rather, we wish to offer you support on using cannabis as medicine (even if you're an old pro). Please reach out to our provider anytime to have your questions answered! Perry Colley, APRN is the owner and provider at BlueGrass and wants to help you achieve your goals with medical cannabis. While he may be lacking personal experience with the use of cannabis, he is very progressive in his approach to using cannabis as medicine and takes a judgement free approach during your appointment. He has also worked with several other provider groups in the western Kentucky region (including specialists like pain management) to be able to offer resources to clients concerned about using cannabis with their current medical history. He believes that while cannabis might not be right in every situation, its medicinal use is not to be doubted. He advocates for Kentuckians as a member of the Board of Physicians and Advisors for the Kentucky Medical Cannabis Program.