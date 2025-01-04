Super laid back experience with a judgement free practitioner. Process was super quick and easy and had my medical certification ready when I walked out the doors. He's told me about his referral program to get a gift card. Would definitely recommend to friends or anyone needing their certification completed in Kentucky.
Obviously a bit biased, as we went to school together. However, as a 25+ (ish) user & Commonwealth resident.. Perry is as professional and ahead of the game as you can be. Same story as previous review: application submitted by end of first appointment.
Absolutely recommend BTC & I have already told over ~750 people about his practice. :)