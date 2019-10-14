Canna Care Wellness
Clermont, FL
Welcome to CannaCare Wellness. Natural care for your mind and body. We strive to serve our patients with top quality and the most professional care in this field. Locally owned and operated we are able to guarantee that extra level of service and time given in our clinic. We understand the benefits of medical marijuana and are here to not only qualify you for your condition but to hear out exactly what type of treatment you need. Please feel free to call or schedule online for an appointment.

17011 SR 50 W, Suite 102, Clermont, FL
ATMCash acceptedCredit cards acceptedDebit cards acceptedUFCW discountADA accessibleVeteran discountWalk-ins welcomeOffers physical cardsMedical

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
10am - 5pm
monday
9am - 8pm
tuesday
9am - 8pm
wednesday
9am - 8pm
thursday
9am - 8pm
friday
9am - 8pm
saturday
9am - 8pm

