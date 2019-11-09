What an outstanding experience! Caaba-Wise Alternative Medicine started as a casual recommendation from one of my riders (I drive Lyft). I had very little experience and knowledge related to cabanas but I have been curious about its applications for my inflammatory condition. Canna-Wise provided full spectrum services including education and counseling on how cannabis can be used to help with body aches as well as poor sleep patterns, medical review including medications and individual medical issues and recommendations on reputable sellers and discounts available. They also performed all the necessary steps to get my medical cannabis application submitted and approved by the state (Massachusetts) Each interview was conducted very professionally with an open ended timeframe. I had a lot of questions and both the councilor and nurse answered every inquiry with more detail than I had expected. Canna-Wise was also there after the process was over with answers to follow-up questions later in the day. Canna-Wise is not a medical cannabis card factory. They are true professionals who demonstrated the level of caring i was looking for and prepared me to enter a licensed facility armed with adequate information to make sound decisions. As a result of my Canna-Wise experience and follow-up, I am sleeping better and experiencing less inflammatory discomfort. These are serious folks and if you are serious about the benefits of cannabis products, they should be YOUR fis