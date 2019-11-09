About this clinic
Canna~Wise Medicine
Canna~Wise Medicine is a local woman-owned business based out of Auburn, Massachusetts, helping those interested in acquiring their medical marijuana cards under the Medical Marijuana Program in the Commonwealth. We’re committed to providing the best information and treatment options for Medical Marijuana patients, as well as furthering Cannabis as a normalized medicine - educating to break the stigma! We empower our patients through high-quality evidence-based education, dispelling myths and misconceptions associated with Cannabis medicine. We provide resources and guidance on your journey to optimal health, setting up a personalized care plan on how to integrate cannabis into your wellness routine. Here at Canna~Wise Medicine, we take care of the state registration online for you to ensure the least stressful outcomes while signing you up to become a medical marijuana patient - you get a temporary card right after your appointment with us, allowing you to start shopping on the medical dispensaries in Massachusetts right away! Unlike other practices, we also submit your certification on the same day. Our open door policy means you can reach out to us whenever you need assistance! Reach out today and book your appointment to get your medical marijuana card! Phone - (774) 321-6057 Email - info@cannawisemed.org