R........2
July 30, 2020
Callie Farmer did the intake and was super calming and kind. I felt no judgement and only support. She is a wealth of information and clearly loves her job! Tyler was the front desk guy and his voice was calming and soothing on the phone. Super easy to communicate with and i felt very safe in the environment. It (office) was very clean and organized and filled with plants. Loved the green & purple color scheme. Julie the Doctor was very easy to talk to and really a "real" person. Meaning, I felt like i was speaking to a friend, however, still a consummate professional. Ill return every year to them! I also feel confident to call them if i ever have any questions for the industry.
K........6
January 20, 2020
This is a great place! It’s warm and welcoming and very professional. The staff is great and it was super easy to get an Appointment!! ) Great place !
m........e
May 28, 2020
Super friendly and willing to help with the confusing process and paperwork and all the boring stuff that’s between you and feeling better.
S........p
July 19, 2020
The team there made it so quick and easy to get my medical card, they explained everything without overdoing it and outlined important laws to know, as well as offering resources for patients. Would absolutely recommend!
T........t
October 8, 2020
What a wonderful experience! CannaWise helped me every step of the way - they made my recertifications so easy!
C........m
January 26, 2021
This process was painless. Would definitely try them out.
h........r
February 16, 2021
Had a telephone visit with Julie Battel. Very through and professional. The staff esp. Tyler and DJ were most helpful with forms for the state etc.
e........0
February 27, 2020
This place was farther from my house than some other cannabis doctors but I am so glad I came here! I was a walk-in and the process was very easy and the staff are very knowledgeable! I highly recommend going here! They take care of the entire process for you which is something I was looking for. Definitely going back next year when I renew!
L........3
July 24, 2020
The team are very knowledgeable and friendly. The process was quick, and easy.
S........j
February 25, 2020
I was honestly quite nervous. I suffer from social anxiety (and general) but this being a new experience and always having a bad connotation with cannabis mostly my whole life, I wasn’t sure what to expect. Tyler and Cindy made it such an easy and comfortable experience. If you are considering becoming a patient I highly suggest you check these guys out! Also having Saturday hours is super convenient for those who work M-F. Thank you again guys!!
b........3
February 27, 2021
I would not chage anything. The service was great they answer all my guestings. I recomend canna-Wise if you want great service.
J........d
February 15, 2020
Incredible staff. Knowledgeable and friendly. Very attentive to the needs of the patient. Great at answering any and all questions, even after you leave. I have spent 8 months researching the best place to go and this is it. I am grateful they are there.
M........1
May 9, 2022
What an outstanding experience! Caaba-Wise Alternative Medicine started as a casual recommendation from one of my riders (I drive Lyft). I had very little experience and knowledge related to cabanas but I have been curious about its applications for my inflammatory condition. Canna-Wise provided full spectrum services including education and counseling on how cannabis can be used to help with body aches as well as poor sleep patterns, medical review including medications and individual medical issues and recommendations on reputable sellers and discounts available. They also performed all the necessary steps to get my medical cannabis application submitted and approved by the state (Massachusetts) Each interview was conducted very professionally with an open ended timeframe. I had a lot of questions and both the councilor and nurse answered every inquiry with more detail than I had expected. Canna-Wise was also there after the process was over with answers to follow-up questions later in the day. Canna-Wise is not a medical cannabis card factory. They are true professionals who demonstrated the level of caring i was looking for and prepared me to enter a licensed facility armed with adequate information to make sound decisions. As a result of my Canna-Wise experience and follow-up, I am sleeping better and experiencing less inflammatory discomfort. These are serious folks and if you are serious about the benefits of cannabis products, they should be YOUR fis
L........6
October 8, 2020
This was amazing they were extremely nice and gave me helpful information they did it all only thing I had to do was ID and they did the . I’ve tried to do this once before with a different place and I wasted my money would recommend this facility 100 percent
M........k
April 27, 2021
This was my first recertification. They are very professional, educated and are very willing to give you a much information as you are willing to receive. First and foremost, they listen to what you are telling them. Actually listen. Nice change from the usual medical service that is received! Julie is awesome!!
C........9
April 16, 2020
They were very easy to talk to and were able to answer all my questions regarding a Medical Card. I will be recommending this facility to everyone I know who is looking for their card.
O........I
December 7, 2021
Amazing experience from start to finish! Friendly, informative, supportive, thorough, professional. What else can I say? A+++
c........n
March 30, 2021
Go here if you need wise, compassionate, helpful and courteous service. Dr. Julie Battel and the staff are a pleasure to deal with, taking the time to answer all questions thoughtfully and thoroughly, and making an otherwise potentially aggravating experience a joy instead.
B........3
April 18, 2021
I renewed my license with Julie at Cannawise and she made it a very easy and enjoyable process, I would highly recommend!
F........0
November 16, 2019
The Canna~Wise Alternative Medicine office is easy to get to, really clean and comfortable with a huge amount of parking and handicap accessible! I find the staff knowledgeable, caring, and don't ever feel rushed while I'm there. Additionally, their prices are much better than I would have to pay elsewhere. I would definitely recommend their services for Medical Marijuana certifications and renewals!!
M........m
August 15, 2020
Extremely fast and efficient. Highly recommended. Tyler was a ton of help.
7........d
April 20, 2022
Easy yet helpful people with an understanding of all facets of thc and cbd. Now a 7 year lung cancer survivor. Was given an outside chance at 3.
B........9
April 26, 2022
Good experience professional staff A+
B........3
March 30, 2021
Matthew made this process seamless!! The customer service is absolutely outstanding. I was lost on how this process works and this organization took away the stress and made it super easy. Highly recommend!!