CLINIC
Cannabis Doc - Zephyrhills
Zephyrhills, FL
5.0
(
3 reviews
)
792.7 miles away
Open until 5pm ET
3 Reviews of Cannabis Doc - Zephyrhills
5.0
(
3
)
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
September 25, 2019
T........r
I switched clinics and came here for my renewal since it was the best price I could find and they had good reviews. Compared to my last doctor this experience was much more insightful and easy.
March 10, 2020
d........g
fast , friendly, and professionally run
September 11, 2024
n........e
Have been a patient for close to 3 great years. thanks for the great service and support,the video talking with my doctor is absolutely great.
Cannabis Doc - Zephyrhills