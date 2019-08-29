About this clinic
Cannabis Doc - Zephyrhills
RISK FREE: Money-back guarantee if you do not receive a medical marijuana card. Cannabis Doc aims to bring affordable medical marijuana recommendations to patients across the state of Florida. We work tirelessly to be the most convenient, streamlined, and cost-effective solution for Floridians. Our certified medical marijuana doctors put your healing needs first. We are proud to provide a high quality level of customer service, medical experience, and commitment to health & wellness to all of our patients in the surrounding Zephyrhills area. Our goal is to make you feel better as quickly as possible.
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
Closed
monday
9am - 5pm
tuesday
9am - 5pm
wednesday
9am - 5pm
thursday
9am - 5pm
friday
9am - 5pm
saturday
9am - 5pm
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Credit Card, Debit
Open until 5pm ET
3 Reviews of Cannabis Doc - Zephyrhills
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
