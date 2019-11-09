CannabisRxHealth Doctors

Virtual online video visits wherever you are. Not approved? The visit is FREE for your Virginia Medical Marijuana Card or Maryland Card. Special Rates for Medicaid Recipients, Veterans and more. Same day. Any day. Any evening. Any weekday. Any weekend. Competent, Caring, and Respectful Providers who are state-registered, licensed by the board and certified. Medical cannabis card consultations via telemedicine or in-person at several locations. We believe that patients must have access to balanced information so they can make informed choices, and we must not only listen but hear our patients. Qualified patients receive a written certification for a Virginia medical cannabis card. Not qualified? The visit is FREE. Relief Starts Here. Email us: info@cannabisrxhealth.com or text us: 703-861-1136. For Virginia and Maryland patients interested in experiencing the benefits of medical cannabis, relief starts here with a text or an email. Is Medical Cannabis in Virginia Legal? Historically speaking, patients used to have to take advantage of an “affirmative defense” to ‘legally’ possess their herbal medicine. Governor McAuliffe had signed a medical exemption for prescribed cannabis oils into effect in 2015. However, while this created an affirmative defense to possess the oils for medicinal purposes, it was only for cases of severe epilepsy until March 2018. Governor Northam signed HB1251 after it was unanimously passed, effectively expanding the affirmative defense to make it legal for patients with any diagnosed condition to possess medical cannabis oils in Virginia. However, a valid referral is still a requirement. Currently, the symptoms for any condition or disease that a patient could use THC-A or CBD to treat can warrant a written certification from a licensed MD. The provisions are outlined in 18.2–250.1 and 54.1–3408.3, ensuring patients can use THC-A or CBD once they receive their written certification. Information on the Virginia Medical Marijuana Program Virginia’s Board of Pharmacy permits registration only once a patient receives written certification from one of their licensed doctors, Physician Assistants, or Nurse Practitioners. These professionals decide whether a patient can get a medical recommendation for cannabis in Virginia on a case-by-case basis. Patients looking for a comprehensive evaluation from a state-licensed and registered doctor must make an appointment. Schedule a medical consultation here with one of our licensed doctors to get card-certified before you register. Once you receive your medical marijuana card, you can bring it to a dispensary and purchase your medicine hassle-free.