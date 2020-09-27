REPEAT CUSTOMER HERE I learned today that doctor's letters expire at a different time than your medical cannabis card. Never fear!! A doctor was VIDEO chatting with me WITHIN MINUTES! IN less than 15 minutes TOTAL, I was able to purchase my meds while still at the dispensary. I'm home and medicated and VERY HAPPY WITH THE EXPEDITED SERVICE! I also felt the doctor reviewed all the necessary medical issues and answered all my questions in that time. Thank you for the discounts for being on Social Security and the discount today for using you again. I thank God every day for the freedom to use natural medicine in measured doses without criminal repercussions.