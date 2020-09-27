25 Reviews of CannabisRxHealth Doctors
c........a
September 27, 2020
Doctor was very professional, knowledgeable and friendly. She showed she cared about my conditions, and thoroughly helped me.
s........n
December 13, 2020
Very professional!! 100% positive experience. The service was great and I had all my paperwork in to the state within 24 hours of my appointment. I'm 58 and would recommend these folks to anyone. If you are older like I am and a little nervous about this, I can say that my experience was as good as (or better than) any TeleMed appointment I have had with other healthcare providers.
J........y
December 28, 2020
I registered with CannibisRX paid the consultation fee and logged on for an appointment. I waited for about ten minutes before getting a chat/text notification that the doctor wasn't available due to an emergency. I made an appointment for the following Monday at 12:15. I logged on and got a message that my appointment would start in 5 minutes but I waited an hour! I disconnected and called them but no one answered. Finally, I got a text telling me that the Dr. was finally available but at that point, I was fed up.
M........3
July 11, 2020
Everything with easy and smooth!! Dr Elias made me feel comfortable my entire meeting.
L........n
October 19, 2021
REPEAT CUSTOMER HERE I learned today that doctor's letters expire at a different time than your medical cannabis card. Never fear!! A doctor was VIDEO chatting with me WITHIN MINUTES! IN less than 15 minutes TOTAL, I was able to purchase my meds while still at the dispensary. I'm home and medicated and VERY HAPPY WITH THE EXPEDITED SERVICE! I also felt the doctor reviewed all the necessary medical issues and answered all my questions in that time. Thank you for the discounts for being on Social Security and the discount today for using you again. I thank God every day for the freedom to use natural medicine in measured doses without criminal repercussions.
C........1
February 24, 2020
Awesome place, recommended to anyone
N........s
January 28, 2020
Dr. Elias was great; she took time to answer my questions and make the process easy. The whole experience was excellent and I highly recommend her!
c........8
August 9, 2020
Easy, fast and cheap. The staff is so friendly and when you have a question the reply back almost immediately. The doctor I talked to was the nicest most friendly person I have ever talked to.
d........3
March 6, 2020
Dr. Elias is great. She was very friendly and made you feel comfortable. She really helped me and put my issues that I had first and foremost. I would recommend her and this facility to anyone that is in need for assistance. The atmosphere was very calming and everyone was respectful. I was very happy with the end results.
K........5
January 26, 2020
So let me start off by saying WOW. Doctor was amazing. Listened, laughed, and helped for my best interest. Would recommend 10/10. She will not waste your time. If you are looking for someone to help you, she would be my #1 recommendation
B........l
January 25, 2020
The doctor is right one for this job. Amazing all around.
E........i
February 28, 2020
Very friendly, knowledgeable, helpful, and recommend this place to my friends and family
5........2
November 21, 2020
Quick and efficient, and helpful.
P........1
December 27, 2020
Everyone at CannabisRx was extremely professional and responsive to my questions. I highly recommend their services to anyone in need!
J........g
February 24, 2020
Really good vibes from the doctor. She is very professional and dedicated to what she’s doing. It’s pretty exciting too how Virginia is finally getting into the industry. It has so many health benefits and is a good opportunity for the state to make income.
j........8
June 29, 2020
Dr Elias is awesome and is one who cares about your well being. Very personable, professional and a great listener.
T........d
February 22, 2020
The doctor was compassionate, caring, thorough and professional.
T........0
January 9, 2020
A great experance the doctor was very friendly very good bedside manner made me feel right at home and comfortable speaking with her .I will be referring people to her often .
t........1
February 12, 2021
Quick professional service. There was one glitch with the paperwork which they corrected immediately as soon as they were informed of it. Easy to work with!
T........1
November 21, 2019
Wonderful experience at their new Winchester, VA office. Dr. Elias was thorough and quite knowledgeable. Extensive discussion regarding my health records, and personal experiences. She also reviewed my prescription meds. I felt comfortable and welcomed. No judgement whatsoever! If you suffer with chronic pain and find no relief with traditional medicine, go see Dr. Elias!
S........0
November 26, 2019
Doctor and I had a discussion regarding my health records and reasons for seeking alternative options. We discussed what I've looked into on my own and the doctor explained things further. No judgements and I felt comfortable.
T........e
March 4, 2020
Doctor is beyond helpful. I highly recommend this place to anyone interested in finding out if they qualify without worrying if you have to pay if you don’t qualify. I’m very pleased with the service and attention.
G........N
February 26, 2020
Very eager to help. Very straightforward. Pleasant visit!
m........r
March 14, 2020
The staff I emailed with prior to my appointment was very helpful and patient as I navigated the process. Dr. Elias was amazing, kind, friendly and informed. She was thorough with my information and helped me with next steps. Location was easy to get to and comfortable.