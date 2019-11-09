About this clinic
CannabisRxHealth - Fredericksburg
Virtual online video visits wherever you are. Not approved? The visit is FREE for your Virginia Medical Marijuana Card or Maryland Card. Special Rates for Medicaid Recipients, Veterans and more. Same day. Any day. Any evening. Any weekday. Any weekend. Competent, Caring, and Respectful Providers who are state-registered, licensed by the board and certified to approve you for your medical cannabis card.
1320 Central Park Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
ATMDebit cards acceptedADA accessibleVeteran discountMedical
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
7pm - 7pm
monday
10am - 7pm
tuesday
10am - 7pm
wednesday
10am - 7pm
thursday
10am - 7pm
friday
10am - 7pm
saturday
10am - 7pm
