Cheap Med Cards

USE COUPON CODE "LEAF911" TO MAKE THE CARD PRICE $55 • The FASTEST & EASIEST online approval process. • The LOWEST PRICES IN MAINE, GUARANTEED. • Telemedicine appointments that are completed online in just 10 minutes. • Receive your medical marijuana ID card in the mail in just a few days. • Compassion in Action program - Giving back to our community! • Serving ALL Maine adults (18+) with ANY health condition. • Open 7 DAYS A WEEK