Cheap Med Cards

Portland, ME
491.7 miles away
USE COUPON CODE "LEAF911" TO MAKE THE CARD PRICE $55 • The FASTEST & EASIEST online approval process. • The LOWEST PRICES IN MAINE, GUARANTEED. • Telemedicine appointments that are completed online in just 10 minutes. • Receive your medical marijuana ID card in the mail in just a few days. • Compassion in Action program - Giving back to our community! • Serving ALL Maine adults (18+) with ANY health condition. • Open 7 DAYS A WEEK

477 Congress Street, 5th Floor, Portland, ME
Debit cards acceptedOffers physical cards

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
1pm - 5pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
10am - 4pm
friday
10am - 9pm
saturday
10am - 4pm

Promotions at Cheap Med Cards

Updates from Cheap Med Cards

2 Reviews of Cheap Med Cards

3.0
Quality
3.0
Service
3.0
Atmosphere