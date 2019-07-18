About this clinic
Cheap Med Cards
USE COUPON CODE "LEAF911" TO MAKE THE CARD PRICE $55 • The FASTEST & EASIEST online approval process. • The LOWEST PRICES IN MAINE, GUARANTEED. • Telemedicine appointments that are completed online in just 10 minutes. • Receive your medical marijuana ID card in the mail in just a few days. • Compassion in Action program - Giving back to our community! • Serving ALL Maine adults (18+) with ANY health condition. • Open 7 DAYS A WEEK
Leafly member since 2019
Debit cards acceptedOffers physical cards
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
1pm - 5pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
10am - 4pm
friday
10am - 9pm
saturday
10am - 4pm
Promotions at Cheap Med Cards
Updates from Cheap Med Cards
2 Reviews of Cheap Med Cards
3.0
Quality
3.0
Service
3.0
Atmosphere