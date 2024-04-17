Logo for Cheap Med Cards
April 17, 2024
requested an appointment twice, never got any type of response.
June 24, 2024
I just moved to Oklahoma and needed a doctor's recommendation I found this company and I'm very pleased with their service fast and easy and easy on the pocketbook 2 thumbs up