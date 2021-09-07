**FLORIDA RESIDENTS WITH A STATE DRIVERS LICENSE OR ID CARD CAN NOW PURCHASE SAME DAY!! With locations in Naples & Cape Coral Florida, our practice aims to serve all those in need of medical cannabis in Naples, Bonita Springs, Cape Coral, Estero, Immokalee and the surrounding areas. From the moment you become our patient at Compassionate Healthcare of Florida, you are never left on your own to navigate the current medical marijuana environment. We will be with you every step of the way to ensure no hurdles prevent you from obtaining your medical marijuana card and the care you need. We never charge any fees besides the MMJ doctor’s certification, which is good for the maximum amount of 210 days per Florida law. We offer a no risk guarantee where patients qualify for their medical card or pay nothing. We are conveniently located across from Waterside Shops off Tamiami Trail between Pine Ridge Road and Ridge Drive. We also have a Cape Coral office right next to MUV on Santa Barbara and Veterans Blvd. Call us today at (833) 633-3665 or visit us online at www.flmmjhealth.co m Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @flmmjhealth