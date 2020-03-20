Elevate Holistics - Telemedicine
Elevate Holistics is a telehealth medical marijuana recommendation company that’s proud to get customers approved for their MMJ cards in minutes. Our company operates entirely online and services 20 different states in the US, ensuring that people in even the most rural areas can access the plant-based products they want. And, here at Elevate Holistics, we do more than just medical marijuana card recommendations. Our team understands that cannabis can be complicated; so, with our add-on options, we’ll handle additional steps like getting you registered with your state’s MMJ program or giving you advice on the right strains or terpenes for your conditions. Truly, Elevate Holistics aims to make your medical cannabis journey as simple, affordable, and accessible as possible — because that’s what you deserve. With over 125,000 patients served across the country, our brand is thrilled to watch our EH family grow with each new approval or renewal.

Leafly member since 2020

Followers: 8
3508 N Classen Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
License 2019041907
Credit cards acceptedDebit cards acceptedVeteran discount24/7 verificationOffers physical cardsMedical

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
6am - 10pm
monday
6am - 10pm
tuesday
6am - 10pm
wednesday
6am - 10pm
thursday
6am - 10pm
friday
6am - 10pm
saturday
6am - 10pm

15 Reviews of Elevate Holistics - Telemedicine

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
