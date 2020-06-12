15 Reviews of Elevate Holistics - Telemedicine
i........i
June 12, 2020
Look no further this is the place. Highly recommend Kind and easy. I am very impressed Aspen deserves a raise ASAP she made my life better
M........e
May 8, 2020
The television was easy to set up on my phone and the provider was very helpful
K........V
May 14, 2020
Fast, professional care. Quick turn-around time for documents and excellent customer service. I wish all healthcare was as good as this experience.
j........a
October 1, 2024
I cannot say enough good things about this telemedicine company! From the moment I started my application to receiving my medical card, the process was seamless and stress-free. The customer support team was attentive, friendly, and always available to answer my questions, guiding me every step of the way. What truly stood out was how fast everything was done — they handled my paperwork efficiently, and I didn’t have to worry about a thing. The platform is incredibly user-friendly, and I was able to complete everything from the comfort of my own home. It saved me so much time, and I loved how easy it was to access medical professionals. I feel confident in recommending this service to anyone looking for a hassle-free, professional telemedicine experience. Thank you for making this so easy!
k........a
May 14, 2020
was very easy and helpful
C........a
June 6, 2020
Courteous and professional
L........6
August 12, 2020
What I loved about my visit was, they are fast, friendly, caring, they answer any and all questions you might have either by text or email or phone. I absolutely love this place.
S........y
May 27, 2020
Fast,easy, and friendly.
F........4
July 9, 2020
The whole process was very easy and convenient. Was able to get it all done without leaving my house and they took care of all the paperwork. Highly professional and the whole staff helped with everything I needed. Highly recommend.
B........9
May 2, 2020
They were great help and eager to help and make things go smoothly amazing process throughout
s........2
August 17, 2022
Easy/painless process and great customer service
K........5
May 26, 2020
(My visit was virtual so I can’t truly speak on behalf of the atmosphere of its physical location) Quick, easy, affordable, painless! As someone who knew very little of how to go about obtaining my MM license, which made it all feel complicated and overwhelming, imagine my surprise when EH stepped in (a local dispensary here brought them to my attention and refused to recommend anyone else when I was trying to locate a clinic) and did the work FOR me. Scheduling the virtual appointment was as easy as the proverbial pie, the appointment itself that I attended while in Texas away from home and on my laptop, was very comfortable and the doctor immensely easy to speak to. When they offered to fill out and submit the application for me for a reasonable fee? I couldn’t have been more willing to let them and was very happy about it. There was no guess work, and that’s my favorite of all. They had it done that day. In less than an hour, I believe, and within 13 days I got my letter of approval via email from OMMA. I HIGHLY recommend anyone needing their recommendation for their MML to go through Elevate Holistic’s, especially if you’re hard pressed for time to see your doctor or find one close to you. The process from start to finish is quick, easy, professional and efficient.
m........i
July 3, 2020
Really easy process
s........1
June 19, 2020
This place is GREAT from beginning to end! Aspen deserves a BIG raise! There was no anxiety of any kind! PEOPLE IF YOU NEED YOUR MMJ CARD LOOK NO FURTHER THIS IS THE PLACE! Took exactly 2 weeks from start to finish. Thanks!
a........2
February 2, 2023
Super quick and easy way to get approved for your medical card! Very nice Doctor, gets straight to the point. Convenient as well, did the video call from the comfort of my couch!