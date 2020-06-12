(My visit was virtual so I can’t truly speak on behalf of the atmosphere of its physical location) Quick, easy, affordable, painless! As someone who knew very little of how to go about obtaining my MM license, which made it all feel complicated and overwhelming, imagine my surprise when EH stepped in (a local dispensary here brought them to my attention and refused to recommend anyone else when I was trying to locate a clinic) and did the work FOR me. Scheduling the virtual appointment was as easy as the proverbial pie, the appointment itself that I attended while in Texas away from home and on my laptop, was very comfortable and the doctor immensely easy to speak to. When they offered to fill out and submit the application for me for a reasonable fee? I couldn’t have been more willing to let them and was very happy about it. There was no guess work, and that’s my favorite of all. They had it done that day. In less than an hour, I believe, and within 13 days I got my letter of approval via email from OMMA. I HIGHLY recommend anyone needing their recommendation for their MML to go through Elevate Holistic’s, especially if you’re hard pressed for time to see your doctor or find one close to you. The process from start to finish is quick, easy, professional and efficient.