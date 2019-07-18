About this clinic
Green Leaf Medical Marijuana Card Doctors
Pricing: $100 Certification Visit FREE Physical Evaluation (If Needed) FREE Filing of Application *State Fee Not Included NO HIDDEN FEES Come experience the difference at Green Leaf Medical Marijuana Card Doctors today! Our clinic provides medical marijuana card certifications to you or your loved one. We have little to no wait times, a compassionate staff that is focused on patient care and education, and great prices. We take care of everything, so you leave with out any worries or hidden fees. Call to schedule your appointment with one of our knowledgeable and friendly staff today and leave with relief!
ADA accessibleVeteran discount
sunday
Closed
monday
8am - 7pm
tuesday
8am - 7pm
wednesday
8am - 7pm
thursday
8am - 7pm
friday
8am - 5pm
saturday
8am - 3:30pm
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Credit Card, Debit
Closed until 8am MT
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
