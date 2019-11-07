120 Reviews of Green Leaf Medical Marijuana Card Doctors
F........t
November 7, 2019
Very clean and friendly atmosphere. Prior to meeting with the doctor I had the opportunity to meet with a patient advocate( cant remember specific title) who is able to update me and provide information on the medical marijuana program, dispensaries, services and current news. The doctor was amazing. She not only went over medical records and history but also was able to provide further information and resources to assist me with my degenerative disc disease. More importantly she came across very genuine and caring. She listened and made eye contact when communicating. My experience was great overall.
K........k
May 20, 2020
I am blown away at the staff and Dr. They are so kind and supportive! I appreciate their easy streamlined process and ability to see me when I rescheduled a few times.
k........0
March 2, 2022
This was so easy and the cheapest that I found in my surrounding area. The staff was super sweet and the doctor was very easy to talk to and super efficient with everyone's time. I will be using for renewal in 2 years. Definitely recommend for anyone looking to get their card.
c........a
December 3, 2019
This is my second time using Green Leaf. They are awesome. They’re quick, super nice and very supportive. I went in yesterday (12/02) and I got my new digital card this morning (12/03)!!! I will definitely be renewing in two years at Green Leaf.
G........e
November 13, 2019
Friendly and knowledgeable
K........6
March 24, 2022
Green Leaf made it EASY to renew my medical card! I will NEVER use anybody else again! Green Leaf was fast, professional and accurate! Loved doing business with them! A+
r........5
May 28, 2020
I’ve been there twice. They are only there for you and to help you with the process. They were empathetic and respectful. It’s a nice clean office and the doctors really nice and listen. Give them a chance!
m........7
November 28, 2019
Had a great chat with the cannabis consultant, Dave, and the doctor took excellent diagnosis of my chronic pain. Front desk have been excellent and followed up when the dept of health needed info corrected. Thanks for making this an easy to understand process, looking forward to seeing you in two years!
B........5
November 26, 2019
Great friendly environment. See you guys again in a couple years! I won't go anywhere else after experiencing this place. From the warm welcome Dallas gave me, to the specialist Dave's care and knowledge, and the thorough review of my diagnosis by the Doctor - I was impressed!
A........z
December 4, 2020
Becky is amazing!!! She is the front office coordinator. Answered all of my questions and concerns. Had my appointment yesterday, my card was issued today!!
m........z
March 2, 2022
Both me and my dad needed to renew our cards, we were trying to find a place to do it and I stumbled across Green Leaf Medical Card Doctors, and while looking at their site found out they did Telemed appointments. As me and my dad both have had our cards for many years already we didn't want to have to go into a new place. The telemed appt was AMAZING and given that I could just email all the necessary info prior to our appt so the doc had it, it made the process sooo fast and easy. In fact my 66yr old dad looked at me after the appt and said "next time we have to renew, we're doing it this way again!" Thank you for making the process quick and effective and efficient. When we need to renew again, you're the first place I'm coming back too!!
f........h
June 9, 2020
Staff were very kind and professional. They make the renewal process so easy
d........a
June 8, 2020
Everyone here was absolutely a delight to work with. They were very knowledgeable and helpful. Thankful to have found them.
M........0
June 16, 2020
Easy to make an appointment, friendly staff, and they walk you through the application process as you complete it. Dr. on site was super helpful and made me feel like she actually cared to help me. DONT GO ANYWHERE ELSE IF YOU NEED A RENEWAL OR GETTING YOUR CARD! A++ Top Shelf service!
Y........3
October 7, 2020
I loved the atmosphere, the kindness, the compassion, the energy, the convenience, the ease, the professionalism, the knowledge, the help, assistance and guidance from the very second that I walked through the door. Reagan instantly was very warm, welcoming and helpful. Dr. Richardson did a complete and thorough examination of my cervical spine and upper back. I felt listened to and cared for by her. William patiently took the time to walk me through the online registration portal in simple terms that I could follow and understand. I want to send my heartfelt gratitude 🙏 to everyone on the team at Green Leaf Medical. Thank you all! I highly recommend Green Leaf Medical to anyone.
9........y
November 15, 2019
This place was wonderful, I made an appointment over the phone and the next day I came in. When I arrived I checked in and waited less than 5 minutes to be seen. The staff and doctor were very professional and polite. I did not have any recent medical paperwork so I met with the Dr. on staff to be evaluated and I was in and out in under 30 minutes and now I’m waiting for my card to show up. Definitely recommend and will be back when I need to.
k........h
August 28, 2020
EXCELLENT EXPERIENCE!!! Everyone in the office is extremely professional, knowledgeable, friendly and helpful. Process was simple but thorough. I highly recommend Green Leaf!
K........0
September 20, 2022
Very nice and warm people making the experience very welcomely and great price
A........t
December 6, 2019
Wow these guys truly make you feel at ease. The process was easy, the Dr was informative and knowledgable about meds. Highly recommend
C........Z
March 19, 2020
The staff are not only very caring, supportive but every single staff member was very professional. I have been living in pain for years, been going to a massage therapist every single week for 90 minute deep tissue massage due to the pain in my back. I was able to obtain a MMJ card with the help of this amazing staff!!! They are very knowledgeable in every aspect of the process. I will forever recommend this place!
H........6
March 20, 2020
2nd year renewal patient here. I returned here NOT because it is the cheapest and NOT because it is the quickest appt time. I chose to come back here because I feel values as a person and a patient who needs this medication for my multiple sclerosis. The doctor is so full of good information as well as all the staff in general. I will return here again in the future for all my medical marijuana needs.
H........7
January 30, 2020
They were super friendly. I needed to reschedule my appointment at the last minute and they were able to get me in the same day. The process was quick.
I........c
February 15, 2020
They work to help patients who need meds.
r........n
June 14, 2022
Dr. Patel was absolutely one of the best Doctors I’ve met in a long time. Not only does he care about his patients his recommendations were enlightening and encouraging. I would recommend visiting Green Leaf for ALL your medical needs. Thanks Also to his staff as well