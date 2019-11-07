Both me and my dad needed to renew our cards, we were trying to find a place to do it and I stumbled across Green Leaf Medical Card Doctors, and while looking at their site found out they did Telemed appointments. As me and my dad both have had our cards for many years already we didn't want to have to go into a new place. The telemed appt was AMAZING and given that I could just email all the necessary info prior to our appt so the doc had it, it made the process sooo fast and easy. In fact my 66yr old dad looked at me after the appt and said "next time we have to renew, we're doing it this way again!" Thank you for making the process quick and effective and efficient. When we need to renew again, you're the first place I'm coming back too!!