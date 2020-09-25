Special Pricing: $100 Certification Visit $25 Physical Evaluation FREE Filing of Application *State Fee Not Included NO HIDDEN FEES Scottsdale, AZ is our newest location. Rated the best Medical Marijuana Doctors in Arizona with over 500 Five Star Reviews on Google, Leafly, and that other Marijuana Directory people use, you can feel confident you are choosing the right Medical Marijuana Certification Center. Our team of Marijuana Doctors and Medical Professionals provide are kind, caring, and compassionate. We have little to no wait times due, patient educators on staff, and GREAT PRICES. We take care of everything, so you leave with out any worries or hidden fees. Call to schedule your appointment with one of our knowledgeable and friendly staff today and leave with relief! In Arizona, a Scottsdale resident must register with the Department of Health Services to obtain a Medical Marijuana Card. To register, a patient must provide Arizona with a Physician Certification Medical Marijuana Form as well as a copy of a valid ID. Arizona also requires a fee of $150 to register. Telemedicine visits are not permitted in Arizona. Our physicians follow the law so that you do not need to worry about Arizona revoking your medical card. Arizona can and does cancel patients' medical marijuana cards for violating their rules. Arizona requires the Medical Marijuana doctor to perform an in-person examination to be able to legally certify you for your medical marijuana card. We have a 100% compliance and success rate with our patients being certified for medical cannabis. Our website provides all the details you need to know about our certification center and how to become a medical marijuana patient. We are a family owned and operated medical marijuana card evaluation center. Our goal is to make all of our patients feel welcomed and cared for. First time patients are encouraged to take advantage of the free patient education sessions we provide. Our educators help patients understand what to expect when visiting dispensaries, the many different methods available to medicate, tips and techniques to keep costs down, and the actual medical cannabis itself of course! We have had patients visiting us from Scottsdale, Fountain Hills, Cave Creek and Phoenix for years. We are excited to offer a closer location for all of those who live in these areas. Call us today to schedule your appointment with one of our medical marijuana doctors so we can help you obtain your medical card and start feeling the relief this fantastic plant offers.