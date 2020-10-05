These folks are exceptional. I went there for the first time 2 years ago. Staff were particularly pleasant and attentive, and the Doctor onsite was very pleasant. I also appreciated how they coordinated my application with DHS so all I had to do was kick back and await approval. This year, at least 3 months prior to renewal, GL reached out to me to see if they could help with my renewal. This time we handled it all by phone, including the video interview with the doctor onsite. A secure website was offered for me to upload the info they needed and again, they marshaled my application through the process with DHS. Received the approval from DHS shortly after submitting all necessary documents to Green Leaf. What a pleasant experience these guys are. I would highly recommend them!