Green Leaf Medical Marijuana Card Doctors - Scottsdale, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
N........4
October 5, 2020
Loved the great customer service, clean office, professional yet friendly staff, great doctor. New to cannabis, but after meeting with their patient educator they answered all of my question and even more, so now I feel confident in going to a dispensary and getting the products that will help me the most. Overall, exceeded all my expectations. Would highly recommend and definitely will be going back to renew!
s........r
April 22, 2021
Wow! This place is great! Got a same day appt. and then the card in one day. Did a follow up call and answered a bunch of questins I had.
c........1
April 29, 2021
Quick and easy and friendly staff
d........9
August 19, 2021
Fantastic experince as a first time card holder! I never previously needed a card but found it was time to get it, this office and staff are amzaing at what they do. I can confirm all the reviews are true on how great the business is here they make you feel welcomed and answer any questions you may have. The process is very straight forward if you follow the steps they send you ahead of time via email. I received my card same day as my visit from the luck of the draw with processing. Thank you Green Leaf I look forward to my next visit when needed and recommend if you are anywhere located near check them out!
C........3
February 25, 2021
The staff is very friendly and helpful. The process was very smooth and quick.
D........t
July 8, 2021
The doctor as well as her support staff were amazingly professional, kind, and friendly. They made me very comfortable about discussing my concerns and made sure I was informed about what to expect. All while being very efficient. So glad I chose Green Leaf!
a........6
December 17, 2024
I've had my medical card since 2020 and have used Green Leaf via telemedicine for all my appointments. My first appointment took a bit longer than the ones in 2022 and this year, but the staff and doctors are always friendly and helpful. The staff walks you through every step of the process and will even help you with getting your information uploaded to the ADHS portal. I would recommend them to anyone looking to get your medical card.
m........e
August 20, 2021
Excellent doctor and super helpful staff.
k........b
November 2, 2023
These folks are exceptional. I went there for the first time 2 years ago. Staff were particularly pleasant and attentive, and the Doctor onsite was very pleasant. I also appreciated how they coordinated my application with DHS so all I had to do was kick back and await approval. This year, at least 3 months prior to renewal, GL reached out to me to see if they could help with my renewal. This time we handled it all by phone, including the video interview with the doctor onsite. A secure website was offered for me to upload the info they needed and again, they marshaled my application through the process with DHS. Received the approval from DHS shortly after submitting all necessary documents to Green Leaf. What a pleasant experience these guys are. I would highly recommend them!
L........8
March 13, 2024
I have had the displeasure of seeing many many doctors trying to get a diagnosis. Thank you Geenleaf for not only giving me peace of mind and a gentle beside manner, but the referral for a doctor that may ne able to help with my rare disease. (SCAEBV).
r........0
October 9, 2020
The staff was very friendly and service was fast. Such an easy process thanks to them!
Z........g
October 8, 2020
Quick and easy experience. Employees were wonderful and understanding. Highly highly recommend to all looking to improve their conditions.
A........n
October 8, 2020
Very friendly staff!
g........7
March 30, 2021
The Staff had a Very friendly attitude, came off very professional and were very thorough, helpful, informative about acquiring My MMJ card. The doctor was friendly, helpful and explained everything in a timely manner. Definitely will renew my card in the future with them.
M........o
October 9, 2020
Great friendly staff in and out quick
c........0
March 24, 2021
Awesome experience! Great job walking me through the medical card process and getting my state application submitted! The staff and doctor were very helpful and answered all of my questions. Thank you Green Leaf!
l........a
October 9, 2020
Great service all around! Great staff, very friendly and welcoming.
c........s
August 18, 2021
Same day appointment for a renewal. I was able to do the appointment at work with Telemedicine. Couldn't be happier. I actually got my card the same day. CRAZY fast. Very impressed. Will return if the government still insists on being dumb in 2 years.