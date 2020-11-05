This profile either has not been claimed by the business owner or is not currently active on Leafly. All contents and information (including business hours, operating status, and licensing information) are provided for informational purposes only and are not guaranteed to be up-to-date or complete. Claim your clinic.
I felt very uncomfortable about having to get a medical card because of my company’s requirements. When I was talking to them I felt like I was trusted and not looked at like someone just trying to get a green card. They gave me advice on different products to use and made me feel validated in my decision. Because of them I was able to make a safe, smart transition off 4 different medications, AND I was able to keep my job.