Hopeful Leaf - Telemedicine
Flexible Telemedicine Hours! Now doing telemedicine consults! Hours for Telemedicine consults: Saturdays 9a-5p, and if another day/time is needed, we can arrange that on a case-by-case basis- email us! Hopeful Leaf provides medical certifications & re-certifications for Maryland medical cannabis patients, helps patients with the easy steps to take to obtain their medical cannabis IDs/cards (Telemedicine appointments can be self-scheduled on our website, once a patient receives their medical cannabis ID# from the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission-MMCC), as well as detailed and individualized recommendations for navigating medical cannabis & the sequence on how to find the best medical cannabis regimen for optimized symptom management, as well as integrative health & wellness consulting! Hopeful Leaf's owner & founding provider is Erica P. Cerquetti, MSN, CRNP, ANP/GNP-BC, RN, RYT-500.