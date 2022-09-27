9 Reviews of Hopeful Leaf - Telemedicine
September 27, 2022
Erica was amazing! She has the perfect combination of medical knowledge, common sense, and people skills. You can tell she is passionate about what she does, and was great about educating me on several topics. She sees the big picture, and is the perfect marriage of eastern and western medicine. She took a lot of time with my consult and I felt she really cared about my health and well being. The appointment process was painless. I just made an appointment online, was sent a link to paperwork and the telehealth call. Incredibly positive experience and would highly recommend her to anyone.
June 5, 2022
I had a great experience with Erica. She is kind, understanding, and extremely knowledgeable about cannabis strains + terpenes and how to use them to treat various ailments and illnesses. I’ve already tried 2 of the strains she recommended for my ADHD and pain management and they both worked great! (Green Crack CBD for my ADHD + daytime pain management and Hells OG for nighttime pain + insomnia.) I heartily recommend Erica—she’s not a “pay to play” cannabis doc, she really cares about helping you.
June 3, 2022
Erica was recommended to me by a close friend. I really had no idea where to begin with getting a medical card, but Erica answered my questions and eased any anxiety that I had. My consultation with her was amazing. She talked to me about each of my conditions, how they are connected, and strategies to help me manage my symptoms. She was incredibly knowledgeable and could not have been more friendly. I can't wait to continue to work with her to manage my symptoms. I cannot recommend her enough.
June 9, 2022
This was my first time meeting with Erica. She was so sweet and nice! I really enjoyed talking with her and learning new information that I didn’t know before.
March 25, 2022
Erica was incredibly helpful! She took the time to talk through my symptoms with me, and gave me a lot of good recommendations based on the issues I was trying to address. I look forward to renewing my registration with her next year!
December 19, 2022
Erica is a caring a supportive practitioner. I felt heard and her recommendations are on point!
April 5, 2022
I am so impressed with Hopeful Leaf! Erica had an incredibly honest and helpful approach to addressing my issues. I genuinely enjoyed my appointment and can't wait act on the recommendations I was given!
May 29, 2022
Erica was very helpful, enthusiastic, friendly and generous with her time. She was very flexible with scheduling and made payment and telehealth as easy as possible. She had good suggestions for my particular needs that have been beneficial. Her prices are more than fair as well. I would recommend her services to anyone in need of recertification of their medical card.
May 31, 2022
Erica was very helpful and enthusiastic. I learned quite a lot from her as far as what the different products do and what will be the most helpful to me. I would definitely recommend her to others.