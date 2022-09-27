Erica was amazing! She has the perfect combination of medical knowledge, common sense, and people skills. You can tell she is passionate about what she does, and was great about educating me on several topics. She sees the big picture, and is the perfect marriage of eastern and western medicine. She took a lot of time with my consult and I felt she really cared about my health and well being. The appointment process was painless. I just made an appointment online, was sent a link to paperwork and the telehealth call. Incredibly positive experience and would highly recommend her to anyone.