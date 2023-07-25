About this clinic
Kif Doctors - Medical Marijuana Cards
Visit KIF DOCTORS website to get your "Medical Marijuana Card Online" from the comfort of your home. We offer the most reliable telemedicine service in 21 states including New York. Signup on our website to consult with our medical marijuana doctors today on our HIPAA-compliant telemedicine platform. We offer a 100% money-back guarantee if you don't qualify. NY Card price: $149 for new cards and $99 for renewals.
Telemedicine Only, New York, NY
License thekif.com
credit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedveteran discount24/7 verificationwallet-sized authorizations
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
5am - 11pm
monday
5am - 11pm
tuesday
5am - 11pm
wednesday
5am - 11pm
thursday
5am - 11pm
friday
5am - 11pm
saturday
5am - 11pm
78 Reviews of Kif Doctors - Medical Marijuana Cards
n........9
July 25, 2023
Great service & easy to schedule. Would recommend them to anyone in need. Thanks.
j........5
July 25, 2023
I just got approved for my medical marijuana card yesterday, the same day I applied. It was a very easy process. I'm very pleased.
b........2
July 21, 2023
This is a great service since the technology works well, the online doctor is very supportive and certification arrived, as stated, the next day.
a........8
July 21, 2023
Fast and easy! The entire process took me less than an hour and was online. The doctor was kind too. I would highly recommend it for getting a medical marijuana card.