Visit KIF DOCTORS website to get your "Medical Marijuana Card Online" from the comfort of your home. We offer the most reliable telemedicine service in 21 states including New York. Signup on our website to consult with our medical marijuana doctors today on our HIPAA-compliant telemedicine platform. We offer a 100% money-back guarantee if you don't qualify. NY Card price: $149 for new cards and $99 for renewals.