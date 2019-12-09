About this clinic
Kind Remedy
Get certified from the comfort of your own home via Videochat for only $99! All you need is a smartphone, laptop, tablet, or any smart device with a good internet connection and video capability. Kind Remedy KC is a locally owned an operated medical marijuana certification clinic founded by patients to help connect other patients with doctors that understand the therapeutic benefits of cannabis. We are dedicated to helping Missouri patients find a more natural way to increase quality of life. If you or someone you know is suffering from a chronic debilitating condition, we are hear to help.
Leafly member since 2019
ADA accessibleMedical
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
Closed
monday
9am - 4pm
tuesday
10am - 4pm
wednesday
10am - 4pm
thursday
10am - 4pm
friday
10am - 4pm
saturday
9am - 4pm
store Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Credit Card, Debit
Closed until 10am CT
20 Reviews of Kind Remedy
