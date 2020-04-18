I highly recommend Kind Remedy KC! They made the process so painless for me and were always available and easy to contact during the whole process! The video call consultation with the doctor who was knowledgeable, considerate, and helpful made me feel comfortable. The doctor was so friendly. We talked about what would work best for my needs, and he even sent me an email with more information about things we had discussed during the appointment immediately after the appointment. They really go above and beyond to help you and answer all your questions, and quickly get back with you. If you deside to have them file the paperwork for the state for you they do so very quickly as well. I was so surprised how quickly I got approved by the state! Not only did they send me my log in info so I had access to my card myself but they emailed me my card directly, and are also sending me a laminated copy of it through the mail! If you are debating on who to go through or how to get your card with the least amount of time and most amount of help and people who really care definitely go with Kind Remedy KC!