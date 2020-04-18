20 Reviews of Kind Remedy
D........4
April 18, 2020
Professional, helpful, and fun!! Great folks!!!
j........7
December 20, 2020
Loved this place. Paid the extra $25 to have them submit the paperwork and worth every penny. Doctor was knowledgeable and followed up with an email of resources. “High”ly recommend
p........c
November 6, 2020
I just renewed my certificate and the staff and doctor were very friendly and helpful. The doctor listened carefully to my issues and made recommendations on how I can best use medical marijuana to find relief. Thank you!
t........n
April 22, 2021
The doctor really put me at ease; I was quite nervous about the whole procedure. He made it painless! He was friendly, had helpful suggestions, and gave me a timeline of when I would get confirmation of acceptance from the state. He made me feel hopeful that this might be a solution for my medical problems and made me feel more at ease that there was at least no harm in trying. Overall, a good experience.
M........l
November 22, 2020
Could not have been more helpful, personable,efficient, kind, and understanding. Everyone I had any interaction with was very knowledgeable and it was just a very smooth, uneventful, and calm process.
R........4
November 14, 2020
I had my appointment via telemed. Dr Wegner was down to earth, accessible and answered every question I had. The staff was excellent from the time I booked my appointment right through the follow-up. I did pay the small extra fee to have them file my paperwork with the state and it was worth it. They even sent me a laminated copy of my MMJ card after the state approved me, which I didn't expect. Will go to them when it's time to renew!
S........2
January 13, 2021
I highly recommend Kind Remedy KC! They made the process so painless for me and were always available and easy to contact during the whole process! The video call consultation with the doctor who was knowledgeable, considerate, and helpful made me feel comfortable. The doctor was so friendly. We talked about what would work best for my needs, and he even sent me an email with more information about things we had discussed during the appointment immediately after the appointment. They really go above and beyond to help you and answer all your questions, and quickly get back with you. If you deside to have them file the paperwork for the state for you they do so very quickly as well. I was so surprised how quickly I got approved by the state! Not only did they send me my log in info so I had access to my card myself but they emailed me my card directly, and are also sending me a laminated copy of it through the mail! If you are debating on who to go through or how to get your card with the least amount of time and most amount of help and people who really care definitely go with Kind Remedy KC!
a........r
September 6, 2021
The whole process was very simple. I made an appointment online & did a virtual visit with the doctor. The were great at communicating through the process. Highly recommend!
G........0
March 2, 2023
Always informative and a great help throughout the process. Quick turnaround time too! I got my card in less than 2 weeks.
C........4
May 6, 2020
Fantastic people at Kind Remedy! I live with anxiety and doing something new is generally hard for me. They are the people you want on your side!
s........1
October 22, 2021
Oh my goodness I can't say enough good things about this place! The Doctor is amazing very helpful and friendly. The staff is very helpful and they are super quick at answering an and all questions and helping you every step of the way! Thanks again Kind Remedy for helping me with my renewal process!
J........n
June 3, 2020
I loved everything about this whole process. I’ve dealt with stomach issues in the past but never dove into getting a medical card because I thought it was super expensive and hard to do. Exact opposite! From the time Dr. Wegner and I started talking I could tell he was a good hearted induvidual that cares about helping his customers. After my appointment I was texted by a woman named Lindsey for a follow up and any questions I may have had. She was so nice and helpful, even weeks later if I have a question it’s unbelievably easy to find out information from her. 15/10
c........7
April 19, 2023
Great to work with!
H........3
May 5, 2020
Being someone who is new to open conversations about using cannabis a medicine, Lindsey and Kind Remedy KC removed the scary factor from the entire process. They created a safe, friendly and professional place for anyone who might be considering this new healthcare solution that’s now available to us in Missouri. I highly recommend Kind Remedy.
W........k
June 7, 2020
Everyone at Kind remedy was so easy to communicate with. They are clearly there for you and care about your alternative methods of medicine. They also write you a hand written note which always makes you feel good :)
S........0
October 13, 2021
Second year in a row & this doctor helped me get approved. Love the feeling of doing it in my own home & the very reasonable cost. The Doctor is amazing & I definitely recommend
N........d
November 13, 2020
They could not have made the process easier or more educational. The Dr listened to what my concerns were and reviewed my medical history before making recommendations for me. I felt like I learned a lot which isn't something that usually happens during a Dr visit. The staff room care of the application process for me and everything was smooth as can be. Highly recommended!
C........2
September 23, 2020
I can't say enough about how awesome my experience has been with Kind Remedy. I have never met with a physician before that actually listened to me and took the time to address my concerns. I never knew a physician could spend more than a half hour discussing my care. Was an amazing experience.
g........y
April 25, 2020
Dr. Kind and KindRemedy made this whole experience actually easy! It was my 1st telemedicine experience. The online forms as well as linking up for the appointment were a piece of cake. Dr Kind was easy to communicate with and explained everything...making sure I had no further questions. Also great follow up info. Highly recommended :))
c........b
November 20, 2023
The team at Kind Remedy is very helpful and efficient. The Dr makes the discussion, for applying/renewing (3yr patient), very comfortable and helpful. The convenience of the 'virtual visit' makes their process a breeze!