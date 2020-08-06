LeafLab MD (Telemedicine only)
Logo for LeafLab MD (Telemedicine only)
clinic

LeafLab MD (Telemedicine only)

Philadelphia, PA
138.7 miles away
aboutdirectionscall

About this clinic

LeafLab MD (Telemedicine only)

We specialize in virtual Medical Marijuana Evaluation need to to get your medical marijuana ID card. We utilize 100% safe HIPAA compliant Telehealth (Video Conference) to conduct the evaluations. Getting your medical marijuana ID card has never been easier. No more in-person doctor visits. Speak with a Doctor from the convenience of your home for an affordable price of $169.99 Please book an appointment with one of our Licensed marijuana doctors and provide some basic medical history. The $169.99 fee includes your consultation fee, physician copay, and the medical evaluation for your Certification/Recommendation. During the Telehealth Video Conference our Board Certified Physicians will evaluate your condition and approve your certification for Medical Marijuana treatment. The state can take anywhere from a few days to a few weeks to mail your card depending on the number of applications that they are actively receiving at that time. Your certification is valid for one year and you will need to renew it annually by having a re-certification with the doctor. We will get in touch with you when your Pennsylvania medical marijuana card is approaching the expiration date to book your re-certification appointment. PA medical marijuana cards PA medical marijuana doctor PA medical marijuana card PA medical marijuana doctors PA marijuana card PA marijuana cards PA marijuana doctor PA marijuana doctors medical marijuana cards medical marijuana doctor medical marijuana card medical marijuana doctors marijuana card marijuana cards marijuana doctor marijuana doctors

Leafly member since 2020

Followers: 8
Virtual Appointments, Philadelphia, PA
Send a message
Call (215)-650-8744
Visit website
License 33AB43
Credit cards acceptedDebit cards acceptedADA accessibleVeteran discount24/7 verification

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
12am - 11:59pm
monday
12am - 11:59pm
tuesday
12am - 11:59pm
wednesday
12am - 11:59pm
thursday
12am - 11:59pm
friday
12am - 11:59pm
saturday
12am - 11:59pm

Photos of LeafLab MD (Telemedicine only)

Promotions at LeafLab MD (Telemedicine only)

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Updates from LeafLab MD (Telemedicine only)

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

6 Reviews of LeafLab MD (Telemedicine only)

3.7
Quality
3.7
Service
3.7
Atmosphere
write a review
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.