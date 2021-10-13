6 Reviews of LeafLab MD (Telemedicine only)
m........1
October 13, 2021
I tried to get certified with the help of LeafLab MD and the experience has been terrible. The doctor was a no show at the appointment, I attempted to reschedule but the service person could not get an appointment confirmed after several attempts. They kept telling me a date and time but no link to join the teleconference call so that was a bust. I requested a refund and was told one would be issued by close of business, that was over a week ago. Now I'm dealing with my banking institution to get the payment reversed. This is a fraud and a scam, avoid at all costs.
M........M
August 11, 2020
Every person I talked to was extremely knowledgable about the entire process and helped me to understand what I needed to get my Medical card. I was nervous because I wasn't sure if I had enough documentation to be approved for my Anxiety but LeafLab MD staff reassured me every step of the way and worked hard to get me approved. I'm so happy that I will finally be able to find relief, will def be referring them to everyone I can!
4........3
January 24, 2022
So honestly after reading all the horrible reviews I was skeptical 🧐 but something said try it out I’m SOOOO GLAD I DID! I had my appointment on the same day I called (it’s virtual) late in the evening at that and when I woke up the next morning around 8am I had already received an email from the PA website saying the doctor put my information in and I could pay my fee of $50 yes 🙌🏽 now it’s still pending….. I’m hoping I can see my card soon but so far I have no complaints I’ll revisit once my card is actually issued lol but yeah everyone is charging $200 they are charging only $89!!!!!! You can’t beat that and the rep was super patient lol I’m a hand full when I’m skeptical I asked at least one thousand questions I just wanted to write a review and say thanks soooooo much
j........e
January 24, 2022
Super easy process. They actually have appointments 24/7. I simply played the doctors pre written questions and recorded my answers and submitted them. It's so easy! I did it at 3AM and was approved around 10AM. $89 my friends.
k........5
August 6, 2020
I did my Medical Marijuana Card Appointment virtually. I signed up today and met with my doctor right away using my Iphone. Got Approved!! Only takes a few minutes if you have your medical records ready.
S........1
January 12, 2022
SCAM BEWARE!! I wish I would've listened to the reviews because this company is a total scam. I made my appointment, when it was time for said appointment, no one called nor could I get in touch with anyone. I had to leave SEVERAL voice-mails, finally got a message back with another appointment time. That time came and guess what, again no appointment. I had all my paperwork completed so should've had the appointment but it was technical difficulties. A new appointment for the next day. Next day comes and mind you I messaged this person several times up confirm it was really happening. The time comes and nothing. I call and the doctor is on another appointment. Finally I get a message that I can sign into the telemed link. I'm like what link, none given. Finally another 15mins of figuring it out and they say the doctor will call me. Ok, Finally the doctor calls, appointment went well, I'm recertified or so I think. Fast forward 2 days and I check on the PA medical marijuana site and no current certificate is listed. I again message and call. The doctor hasn't sent it over yet, give it till next week. 7 days later, still no certificate listed. I've called and messaged MANY times but still nothing. PLEASE DON'T USE THIS COMPANY, THEY WILL TAKE YOUR MONEY AND ALSO HAVE COPIES OF YOUR ID AND SO FORTH. TOTAL FRAUD