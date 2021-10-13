SCAM BEWARE!! I wish I would've listened to the reviews because this company is a total scam. I made my appointment, when it was time for said appointment, no one called nor could I get in touch with anyone. I had to leave SEVERAL voice-mails, finally got a message back with another appointment time. That time came and guess what, again no appointment. I had all my paperwork completed so should've had the appointment but it was technical difficulties. A new appointment for the next day. Next day comes and mind you I messaged this person several times up confirm it was really happening. The time comes and nothing. I call and the doctor is on another appointment. Finally I get a message that I can sign into the telemed link. I'm like what link, none given. Finally another 15mins of figuring it out and they say the doctor will call me. Ok, Finally the doctor calls, appointment went well, I'm recertified or so I think. Fast forward 2 days and I check on the PA medical marijuana site and no current certificate is listed. I again message and call. The doctor hasn't sent it over yet, give it till next week. 7 days later, still no certificate listed. I've called and messaged MANY times but still nothing. PLEASE DON'T USE THIS COMPANY, THEY WILL TAKE YOUR MONEY AND ALSO HAVE COPIES OF YOUR ID AND SO FORTH. TOTAL FRAUD