Solo practitioner NP-owned practice focused on education, individualized care plans, and compassionate care. Jessica Kallaugher, MSN CRNP completed her primary undergraduate degree at Colgate University where she majored in Behavioral Neuroscience. She worked for several years in research in the department of Medical Psychology at Johns Hopkins Hospital. After this, she attended Johns Hopkins School of Nursing, earning a BSN in 2011. She worked as an RN in medical/surgical organ transplant at University of Maryland Medical Center. She graduated from University of Maryland School of Nursing in 2014 with an MSN and focus in Adult and Gerontological Primary Care. After graduation, she worked as a Nurse Practitioner at Maryland Pain Specialists for several years. While working in pain management, she developed an interest in cannabis as medical therapy due to its safety profile and ability to impact multiple pathways involved in chronic pain and associated medical concerns. Jessica is committed to helping patients determine if medical cannabis is right for them and helping them select appropriate products for their specific health concerns.