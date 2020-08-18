Went to see Dr. Morgan about 10 months ago after being on opiates and pain meds for about to years following a really bad car accident. At first i was a little overwhelmed with how in depth she was with her treatment plan. I got the card in about 6 days and started following her orders. I am not 100% pain free, walking a full mile a day, NO MORE OPIATES, and have pretty much put my life back together. can't thank MMJ Health and Dr. Morgan enough. Life changing results when i really just came in to get a card to get high and numb my life out. thanks again!