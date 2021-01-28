So happy i found MMJ Health. I was at another dr but they charged me way more and NEVER answered the phone. i work late so the whole phone thing really helps me. they answere the phone up till 7pm so i can call after wprk, and i even had my appointment at 6pm so it works for my schedule much better. looking forward to my follow up now that i know i can actually get help from someone.
i have actually ended up seeing doctor morgan at a few of her locations as i live kind of far and travel for work and have been very happy everytime. had my card now for 3 years with mmj heal and im deff living my best life now. thanks again doc!
Went to see Dr. Morgan about 10 months ago after being on opiates and pain meds for about to years following a really bad car accident. At first i was a little overwhelmed with how in depth she was with her treatment plan. I got the card in about 6 days and started following her orders. I am not 100% pain free, walking a full mile a day, NO MORE OPIATES, and have pretty much put my life back together. can't thank MMJ Health and Dr. Morgan enough. Life changing results when i really just came in to get a card to get high and numb my life out. thanks again!
wish i had known they were going to do my id photo i would have dressed up a little more haha, but glad they did it and i didn't have to like go get one done somewhere.
deffinately worth it since my flower cert and edible cert was included in the price.