I am very happy I went there. He is my primary care now. Dr. Fletcher takes the time to know whats wrong with you, run tests and ask questions. Not like others that you get 5 seconds and they run to the next patient. Everyone in the office is soo professional and knowledgeable. I will recomend this Doctor. He even texes my husband and I to see if we are feeling better or if we have to go back to see him. This is a real doctor that wants you healthy. 🙌😇