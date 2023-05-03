About this clinic
Online Medical Card - Dallas
Apply for an MMJ Card from one of the best healthcare facilities in Dallas. Begin your medical marijuana journey by connecting to Dallas's best board-certified doctors and healthcare professionals remotely and get approved in minutes. We run one of Dallas's most acclaimed clinics with a team of board-certified doctors and medical professionals dedicated to patients' overall well-being and providing them with a better healthcare experience. 3-Step Process: Simply fill out an application form, have a consultation, and receive your recommendation. |100% Money Back Guarantee If Not Approved|
Leafly member since 2023
Hours and Info (CT)
Hours unavailable
Photos of Online Medical Card - Dallas
Promotions at Online Medical Card - Dallas
Updates from Online Medical Card - Dallas
3 Reviews of Online Medical Card - Dallas
write a review
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
see all reviews
l........r
July 18, 2023
g........0
July 18, 2023
s........8
May 9, 2023