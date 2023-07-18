We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
CLINIC
Online Medical Card - Dallas
Dallas, TX
5.0
(
3 reviews
)
3 Reviews of Online Medical Card - Dallas
5.0
(
3
)
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
July 18, 2023
g........0
The entire procedure is very simple, including the doctor's call! Amazing!
July 18, 2023
l........r
Excellent medical care and customer service. It was quite simple and anxiety-free.
May 9, 2023
s........8
I had a wonderful online conversation with a doctor who was really kind and who helped me grasp the last steps of receiving my card. I heartily endorse it!
