I was looking for a recommendation from quite some time. explored a few options, went through the reviews and decided to give this clinic a shot. I'm contributing to the reviews because I personally know how important they are. If you are reading this, I want you to know that this clinic will work best for you if you actually are sick and not faking it. also, if you have no prior knowledge about mmj, the doctor and the staff can provide you all the information. I hope you get better.