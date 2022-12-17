About this clinic
Online Medical Card - Union
We are BBB A+ accredited clinic and provide virtual consultation through easy and hassle-free application process. Following which the recommendation is emailed to the patient. All is done for only $199. We only bill the patient if he/she is approved by our state-registered doctors to get a medical marijuana card in Union, New Jersey.
Telemedicine Only, Union, NJ
License 25MB06915100
credit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedADA accesibleveteran discount24/7 verification
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
7am - 11pm
monday
7am - 11pm
tuesday
7am - 11pm
wednesday
7am - 11pm
thursday
7am - 11pm
friday
7am - 11pm
saturday
7am - 11pm
7 Reviews of Online Medical Card - Union
m........a
December 17, 2022
Quick and simple process. Thank you for helping me get my MMJ card.
h........5
November 26, 2022
received the letter finally!! thank you for such friendly and quick services.
h........w
October 23, 2022
Neat work guys, everything was so streamlined and every person I talked to was professional and welcoming. Helpful lot y'all are!
j........j
October 23, 2022
