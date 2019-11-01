I don’t really believe in online advertisements, but my sister insisted on trying this company. I’ve had anxiety issues for quite some time but this treatment have been really helpful to me. The doctor was really nice to me when I first visited the clinic. I wasn’t sure if this would help me but it did help me deal with my anxiety. And getting recommendation is pretty easy too. I just had to wait for like 15 minutes in the clinic before they called my name. It is really satisfying, thank you.