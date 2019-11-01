14 Reviews of Online MMJ - San Diego
s........9
November 1, 2019
I am very thankful to them for making the process of getting medical marijuana card that simple and easy. Both the doctor and the phone staff are extremely helpful. They don't let you wait for long and I always recommend them to the people i know!!
D........r
October 17, 2019
I don’t really believe in online advertisements, but my sister insisted on trying this company. I’ve had anxiety issues for quite some time but this treatment have been really helpful to me. The doctor was really nice to me when I first visited the clinic. I wasn’t sure if this would help me but it did help me deal with my anxiety. And getting recommendation is pretty easy too. I just had to wait for like 15 minutes in the clinic before they called my name. It is really satisfying, thank you.
c........9
October 11, 2019
Thank you Dr Fu for the consultation over the phone and you also cleared my doubts regarding the use of cannabis for my Anxiety. I will be seeing you again next year for my renewal. Thanks again!!
r........o
October 11, 2019
Great service, but they up the mailing of a card. The appointment and interview process was easy and scheduling was great. Costs were reasonable and competitive. I love being able to do this from home.
J........1
October 8, 2019
If you are looking for medical marijuana recommendation in easy and fast way. Call these guys It took only 20 minutes for me to get my PDF recommendation copy from them and they also mailed the hard copy to me. I would recommend them to my friends for sure. Thanks guys for being Awesome!!!
e........3
October 9, 2019
The doctor was kind, soft-spoken and physician. He was able to provide me more insight on CVS to help me recover. Thank you.
a........6
November 14, 2019
For my first time at a dispensary was so helpful with any and all of my questions. He also had a good knowledge of all the sales and different brands that y’all sale. I will return again because of the great customer service and good prices.
r........r
November 20, 2019
The first day taking my medication and I've had the best day ever.I'm so glad this place is my dispensary. Would recommend this dispensary to anyone!!Awesome experience!
b........d
November 5, 2019
The person helping me helped me and explained the exact strands I needed. I've never felt so much relief from pain and insomnia. I'm so glad this place is my dispensary. I had a really great experience .thank you
n........s
November 28, 2019
Really good dispensary and deals.The quality of their product is valid. Much better than the other dispensaries in the state currently. I will definitely be returning.Thank you
e........4
October 21, 2019
A great experience every time . I praise the friendly and great staff and I love not feeling hurry through. I ask a many of questions and I'm very specific and careful about what I want to purchase..
M........2
October 4, 2019
Last year, my pain aggravated beyond that I could endure. Tried almost every kind of medical and physical therapy. Nothing was working for me. Then, a friend of mine introduced me to medical cannabis therapy. At first, I was not sure whether or not this therapy will work. But, after consulting Dr. Fu, all my concerns were rectified completely. Although my condition is not fully recovered. But, the therapy has helped me manage all the tasks much more effectively than before. Thank you for your help.
L........r
October 7, 2019
I am an old school but the process was very simple for applying a medical marijuana recommendation. Highly Recommended
t........r
November 14, 2019
I called them very early in the morning And they helped me out and walked me through the whole process . The doctor was helpful and knowledgeable and easy to deal with. I would highly recommend them if you are looking for a medical marijuana recommendation