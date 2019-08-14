I was referred by a friend to get a medical marijuana card. I really had a good experience with them, the process was really simple to follow and the Doctor was really helpful. It took only 10 minutes to complete the process.Once I started using medical marijuana, it gave me confidence that I won't be exposed to dangerous chemicals that other prescription drugs that may use to lower the cost of their product.It has helped me a lot medically & personally.I would be recommending to my family and friends who are in the need. Amazing service, easy process !!