M........e
October 9, 2019
I was searching online for medical marijuana doctors and randomly i found them. I was amazed with their customer service. The whole process of getting my recommendation in my email took only 15 minutes. I am very happy with the service I got. Thanks Guys I will be sending my friends to you guys if they are in need of medical marijuana recommendation!!
M........o
October 10, 2019
I didn’t know that obtaining a medical marijuana recommendation can be that simple only till I got it from these guys So forget the long waiting at the clinics for your turn to be seen for a evaluation. Give them a call and get your recommendation over the phone in only 20 minutes. I loved it and I am sure others will too!!
g........s
October 9, 2019
I had a very positive experience. It was very user friendly to get signed up and get the appt. My doctor was knowledgeable and answered all my questions. I'd highly recommend this service.
J........n
October 7, 2019
It was a easy process with them for getting my medical marijuana recommendation
s........d
November 12, 2019
I was referred by a friend to get a medical marijuana card. I really had a good experience with them, the process was really simple to follow and the Doctor was really helpful. It took only 10 minutes to complete the process.Once I started using medical marijuana, it gave me confidence that I won't be exposed to dangerous chemicals that other prescription drugs that may use to lower the cost of their product.It has helped me a lot medically & personally.I would be recommending to my family and friends who are in the need. Amazing service, easy process !!
c........7
October 15, 2019
Easy and Personable, From start to finish my experience was fantastic. The doctor was knowledgeable and friendly.
H........e
October 4, 2019
For me finding time and scheduling for doctor’s appointments was challenging. My working hours are long and sometimes working hours are not consistent as well. When I found out about their online program, it took me five minutes to decide to pursue their services. Thankfully, the experience was also good. The whole process was simple and I got my recommendation the same day as well. Thanks to Dr. Fu, I was able to manage my anxiety and insomnia pretty well.
w........s
November 14, 2019
This dispensary is one of a kind with a great array of Medicines. The staff are very helpful and explain the different medicines to help meet customer needs.
A........t
October 17, 2019
The Online Medical Cards Doctor was thorough in his questions. Compassionate to my health condition and informative as to how I could get relief and improve my overall quality of life.
e........h
October 21, 2019
A great experience every time . I praise the friendly and great staff and I love not feeling hurry through. I ask a many of questions and I'm very specific and careful about what I want to purchase..
s........s
November 20, 2019
I'm a medical patient and this place helps u like family prices are amazing the people are awesome and very helpful and caring it it's just amazing... Again, everything run over my expectations.Thank you
r........3
October 30, 2019
Very kind and pleasant, he acknowledged my pain and how medical marijuana relieves my pain. The doctors at Online medical card were very helpful and knowledgeable. They patiently listened to me and answered my questions. Thanks. Highly recommended.
e........i
November 5, 2019
Literally the only only thing I could say is : if when there is a long line, or a line at all, that new patients be asked to step away from the window to fill out the tablet. I had a really great experience here. Highly recommended!
d........r
October 17, 2019
e........4
October 11, 2019
Doctor was extremely helpful and understanding to my medical condition and its needs. He spoke to me about the preferred methods of medicating for my situation and made the whole appointment process very simple.
B........s
October 21, 2019
The best thing I found about this place is that the service is fast. Not just fast, but they also take care of professionalism. The staff was very soft spoken and guided me well through the procedure. There were various methods of payment which made it easier for me to pay. The doctor was also very polite and helpful. I am giving full stars for their service.
S........w
November 28, 2019
Always an AMAZING experience here. Great medicines...Excellent service! very informative, patient, kind and understanding . The quality of their products is valid. Thank you guys so much. I will definitely be back. Highly recommended.