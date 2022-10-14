Cannabis laws and regulations in Alberta

Cannabis is legal for adult use across Canada, but the details vary between provinces, municipalities, and cities. Here’s what you need to know about buying, possessing, and consuming cannabis in Alberta.

Possessing and consuming cannabis in Alberta

Cannabis is regulated in Alberta under the Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Act.

As with alcohol, you must be aged 18 or older to purchase or consume cannabis products in Alberta or enter a cannabis store. Sharing or gifting cannabis to anyone under 18 is also prohibited.

You can possess up to 30 grams of dried flower in public (or “equivalent of extract, edible or topical”). Provincial legislation does not cap the quantity of cannabis that you can possess in private.

Consuming cannabis in a motor vehicle is prohibited for drivers and passengers, with the exception of vehicles being used as temporary residences, such as a docked houseboat or parked RV. Driving while impaired by cannabis can result in licence prohibitions, criminal charges, incarceration, and/or fines.

Cannabis can be transported in a vehicle, providing it is secured in sealed packaging and out of reach of both driver and passengers (e.g. in the trunk).

Consuming cannabis by vaping or smoking is prohibited in many public places, including (but not limited to): wherever tobacco consumption is prohibited; the grounds of hospitals, childcare facilities, and schools; within a prescribed distance of skate parks, playgrounds, zoos, sports fields, pools and splash pads, and outdoor theatres. Municipalities may place further restrictions on public consumption.

Consuming cannabis by vaping or smoking is permitted in private residences and on private property; outside of the prescribed perimeter of the locations listed above; most public spaces where smoking tobacco is permitted, such as sidewalks and streets.

Under the Residential Tenancies Act, landlords and condo boards may ban or restrict the smoking of cannabis in rental units, providing that the ban was clearly outlined in the tenancy agreement. Other methods of consumption may be permitted, depending on the rental agreement.

Where can you buy cannabis in Alberta?

Cannabis in Alberta may be purchased from government-licensed independent cannabis retailers, both in-store and online. Delivery is available from some licensed retailers.

What can you grow in Alberta?

In line with federal regulations, you may grow up to four cannabis plants at home in Alberta, providing that you are over the age of 18 and that your growing material (seeds, etc) was legally purchased. If you live in a condo or rent your home, your landlord or condo association may limit or ban the cultivation of cannabis.