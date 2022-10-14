Cannabis laws and regulations in British Columbia

(Elysse Feigenblatt/Leafly)

Cannabis is legal for adult use across Canada, but the details vary between provinces, municipalities, and cities. Here’s what you need to know about buying, possessing, and consuming cannabis in B.C.

Possessing and consuming cannabis in B.C.

Cannabis is regulated in B.C. under the Cannabis Control and Licensing Act.

You must be aged 19 or older to purchase or consume cannabis products in B.C. or enter a cannabis store. Sharing or gifting cannabis to anyone under 19 is also prohibited.

You can possess up to 30 grams of dried flower in public. In private, you may possess up to 1,000 grams of dried flower.

Consuming cannabis in any vehicle that is parked or being driven is prohibited for drivers and passengers; however, it can be consumed in residential vehicles such as campers and motor homes, provided those vehicles are being used as private residences and parked off public roads. Driving while impaired by cannabis can result in licence prohibitions, criminal charges, incarceration, and/or fines.

Cannabis can be transported in a vehicle but must either be in its original, sealed package or inaccessible to those in the vehicle (e.g. in the trunk). You can also transport up to four cannabis plants per vehicle, provided that they are not budding or flowering.

Consuming cannabis by vaping or smoking is prohibited in most public areas, including (but not limited to) K-12 school grounds and surrounding streets; public patios; public parks, swimming pools, skate parks, playgrounds, sports fields, and surrounding areas; within six metres of public transit areas such as bus shelters and stops, ferry docks, and train stations; and within six metres of the doorways and windows of multi-unit residences, workplaces, and public buildings.

Consuming cannabis by vaping or smoking is permitted in private residences; on private property; on designated camping sites; in some hotel rooms (if permitted by the hotel); and in designated rooms in assisted living facilities, hospitals, and community care facilities.

Landlords have the right to ban or restrict the smoking or vaping of cannabis in new tenancy agreements. Tenants who resided in rented dwellings before the ban was implemented may be asked to sign a new agreement banning smoking or vaping, but are not compelled to do so.

Where can you buy cannabis in British Columbia?

Cannabis in B.C. may be purchased in person at government-run retailers and licensed private retailers. Online purchases can be made through the government-run B.C. Cannabis Store website. Delivery is available from many licensed retailers.

What can you grow in B.C.?

You may grow up to four cannabis plants at home in B.C. provided that you meet the following conditions: you are over the age of 19, the plants are not visible from a public place (such as a park or the street), and your home is not a licensed child car facility. If you live in a condo or rent a home, then your landlord, strata corporation, or condo association has the right to ban cannabis cultivation in the unit. Local and Indigenous governments may place further restrictions on home cultivation.