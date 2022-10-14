Cannabis laws and regulations in Manitoba

(Elysse Feigenblatt/Leafly)

Cannabis is legal for adult use across Canada, but the details vary between provinces, municipalities, and cities. Here’s what you need to know about buying, possessing, and consuming cannabis in Manitoba.

Possessing and consuming cannabis in Manitoba

Cannabis is regulated in Manitoba. under the Liquor, Gaming, and Cannabis Control Act.

You must be aged 19 or older to purchase or consume cannabis products in Manitoba or enter a cannabis store. Sharing or gifting cannabis to anyone under 19 is also prohibited.

You can possess up to 30 grams of dried flower in public. There is no limit to how much cannabis you can possess in your home.

Cannabis can be transported in a vehicle, provided that it is stored in a trunk, exterior compartment, or another storage space in the vehicle that is not readily accessible to the driver or passengers.

Consuming cannabis by vaping or smoking is prohibited in most public areas, including (but not limited to) schools, sports fields, sidewalks and streets, the grounds of healthcare facilities, parks and beaches, and restaurant patios.

Consuming cannabis by vaping or smoking is permitted in private residences and on private property.

Under the Smoking and Vapour Products Control Act , smoking and vaping in common areas of multi-unit residences is prohibited (including outdoor spaces) —but building owners may designate an outdoor area where residents may smoke or vape, providing it is located a minimum of 8 metres from the building and/or any swimming pools. The property owner, landlord, or condo board may regulate if smoking or vaping cannabis is permitted in private units.

Where can you buy cannabis in Manitoba?

Cannabis in Manitoba can be purchased from licensed, independent retailers across the province, both in-person and online. Delivery is available from some retailers, providing they have a delivery licence.

What can you grow in Manitoba?

Currently, it is illegal to grow non-medical cannabis at home in Manitoba, and DIY-ers may find themselves slapped with a fine of $2,542 if caught. Advocates in the province have challenged the ban on home growing in court, and a decision is expected to be rendered sometime this year.