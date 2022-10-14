Cannabis laws and regulations in New Brunswick

(Elysse Feigenblatt/Leafly)

Cannabis is legal for adult use across Canada, but the details vary between provinces, municipalities, and cities. Here’s what you need to know about buying, possessing, and consuming cannabis in New Brunswick.

Possessing and consuming cannabis in New Brunswick

Cannabis is regulated in New Brunswick under the Cannabis Control Act .

As with alcohol, you must be aged 19 or older to purchase or consume cannabis products in New Brunswick or enter a cannabis store. Sharing or gifting cannabis to anyone under 19 is also prohibited.

You can possess up to 30 grams of dried flower in public. Provincial legislation does not cap the quantity of cannabis that you can possess in private.

Consuming cannabis is prohibited for drivers and passengers while in any motor vehicle. Driving while impaired by cannabis can result in licence prohibitions, criminal charges, incarceration, and/or fines.

Cannabis can be transported in a vehicle, providing it is secured in sealed packaging and out of reach of both driver and passengers (e.g. in the trunk).

Consuming cannabis by vaping or smoking is prohibited in all public places in New Brunswick.

Consuming cannabis by vaping or smoking is permitted exclusively in private residences and on private property adjacent to a private residence. If you wish to consume in another person’s residence, you may only do so with the homeowner’s permission.

Landlords and condo boards may restrict the smoking of cannabis in rental units. However, landlords are not permitted to restrict the consumption of non-combustible forms of cannabis, such as edibles. If the landlord has units in a building where any kind of smoking (tobacco, cannabis, or otherwise) is permitted, they may not ban cannabis smoking in other units in the building.

Where can you buy cannabis in New Brunswick?

Cannabis in New Brunswick may be legally purchased exclusively from government-run cannabis retailer Cannabis NB (a subsidiary of the New Brunswick Liquor Corporation), both in-store and online.

What can you grow in New Brunswick?

In line with federal regulations, you may grow up to four cannabis plants at home in New Brunswick, providing that you are over the age of 19 and the growing material (seedlings, etc) was legally purchased from Cannabis NB.

Plants grown indoors must be kept in a separate, locked space, whereas outdoor plants must be in a locked enclosure of at least 1.52 metres high. If you live in a condo or rent your home, your landlord or condo association may limit or ban the cultivation of cannabis.