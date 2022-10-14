Cannabis laws and regulations in Newfoundland and Labrador

(Elysse Feigenblatt/Leafly)

Cannabis is legal for adult use across Canada, but the details vary between provinces, municipalities, and cities. Here’s what you need to know about buying, possessing, and consuming cannabis in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Possessing and consuming cannabis in Newfoundland and Labrador

Cannabis is regulated in Newfoundland and Labrador under the Cannabis Control Act.

As with alcohol, you must be aged 19 or older to purchase or consume cannabis products in N-L or to enter a cannabis store. Sharing or gifting cannabis to anyone under 19 is also prohibited.

You can possess up to 30 grams of dried flower in public. Provincial legislation does not dictate the quantity of cannabis that you can possess in private.

Consuming cannabis is prohibited for drivers and passengers while in a motor vehicle, although exceptions may be made for parked or docked residential vehicles such as a houseboat or RV. Driving while impaired by cannabis can result in licence prohibitions, criminal charges, incarceration, and/or fines.

Cannabis can be transported in a vehicle, providing it is secured in its original, sealed packaging and inaccessible to both driver and passengers (e.g. in the trunk).

Consuming cannabis by vaping or smoking is not permitted in public places, including (but not limited to): workspaces or within six metres of a workplace entrance/window/air duct, public buildings, common areas of multi-unit dwellings, on any public transportation (including at stations, bus shelters, and ferry docks), playgrounds, pools and splash pads, sports fields and recreation areas, at bars or restaurants (including patios), in parks (unless in a designated area or rented campsite), streets and sidewalks.

Consuming cannabis by vaping or smoking is permitted exclusively in private residences and adjoining property, some hotel rooms, rented campsites and designated park areas, if available.

Landlords and condo boards may restrict Residential Tenancies Act

Where can you buy cannabis in Newfoundland and Labrador?

Cannabis in Newfoundland may be legally purchased exclusively from government-run cannabis retailer Cannabis NL (a subsidiary of the New Brunswick Liquor Corporation) or licensed independent retailers, both in-store and online.

What can you grow in Newfoundland and Labrador?

In line with federal regulations, you may grow up to four cannabis plants at home in N-L, provided that you are over the age of 19 and the plants are grown indoors at a person’s primary dwelling (or in a secure, adjacent building such as a garage or shed). Growing plants outdoors is prohibited. If you live in a condo or rent your home, your landlord or condo association may place restrictions on the cultivation of cannabis.