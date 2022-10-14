Cannabis laws and regulations in Ontario

(Elysse Feigenblatt/Leafly)

Cannabis is legal for adult use across Canada, but the details vary between provinces, municipalities, and cities. Here’s what you need to know about buying, possessing, and consuming cannabis in Ontario.

Possessing and consuming cannabis in Ontario

Cannabis is regulated in Ontario under the Cannabis Control Act .

As with alcohol and tobacco, you must be aged 19 or older to purchase or consume cannabis products in Ontario or enter a cannabis store. Sharing or gifting cannabis to anyone under 19 is also prohibited.

You can possess up to 30 grams of dried flower (or the equivalent in other cannabis products) in public. Ontario legislation equates one gram of dried cannabis with 15 grams of edibles; 70 grams of liquid product; 0.25 grams of concentrates; or one cannabis plant seed. There is no provincial limit as to how much cannabis you can possess in private.

You may purchase up to 30 grams of dried flower (or equivalent) at one time.

Consuming cannabis in any vehicle that is being driven or will be driven, including boats, cars, and snowmobiles, is prohibited. Drivers who are novices or aged 21 and under are prohibited from having any traceable amount of THC in their system while behind the wheel. Driving while impaired by cannabis is prohibited for all drivers, and can result in penalties including a criminal record, incarceration, vehicle impoundment, and/or licence suspension.

Consuming cannabis by vaping or smoking is prohibited in many public places, including (but not limited to): enclosed workplaces; the patios and terraces of restaurants or bars; schools and school grounds; childcare facilities, including home daycares; outdoor entertainment venues with reserved seating; publicly-owned playgrounds and sports fields; indoor or enclosed public spaces; and sheltered areas such as bus stops or picnic areas.

Smoking or vaping cannabis is permitted in private residences (including porches, yards, and balconies); many outdoor areas (such as parks, streets, and sidewalks; Boats and vehicles if used as a living space and not carrying passengers in a temporary or permanent capacity; Designated areas in residential treatment centres and care facilities, psychiatric facilities, residential hospices, or facilities for military veterans; Designated guest rooms in motels, hotels, inns, or resorts; some publicly-owned golf courses; some outdoor entertainment venues without seating.

Under the Residential Tenancies Act , landlords can ban cannabis consumption by smoking or vaping for new tenants. However, tenants whose leases did not contain a no-smoking clause when they were signed may continue to consume in their units, provided their consumption does not impede other residents’ “reasonable enjoyment” of their own units or pose a serious safety hazard. Smoking or vaping in common areas (like laundry rooms or hallways) of multi-unit residences is prohibited.

Where can you buy cannabis in Ontario?

Cannabis in Ontario can be legally purchased at government-run Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) locations, as well as government-licensed, privately-owned cannabis shops. Cannabis products may be ordered online through the OCS. In densely-populated urban areas such as the Greater Toronto Area, Same-Day delivery may be an option for an additional fee; Express Delivery (up to three days, no additional fee) may be an option in other regions.

What can you grow in Ontario?

You may grow up to four cannabis plants at home in Ontario, provided that you meet the following conditions: you are over the age of 19, the cannabis you grow is intended for your own personal consumption, and the starting material (aka seeds, etc) was legally purchased from an authorized cannabis retailer. If you live in a condo or rent a home, your landlord or condo association has the right to ban cannabis cultivation in the unit. No more than four plants may be grown in one residence.