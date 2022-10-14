Cannabis laws and regulations in Prince Edward Island

(Elysse Feigenblatt/Leafly)

Cannabis is legal for adult use across Canada, but the details vary between provinces, municipalities, and cities. Here’s what you need to know about buying, possessing, and consuming cannabis on PEI.

Possessing and consuming cannabis on PEI

Cannabis is regulated on PEI under the Cannabis Control Act

As with alcohol, you must be aged 19 or older to purchase or consume cannabis products in PEI or enter a cannabis store. Sharing or gifting cannabis to anyone under 19 is also prohibited.

You can possess up to 30 grams of dried flower in public. Provincial legislation does not cap the quantity of cannabis that you can possess in private.

Consuming cannabis in a motor vehicle is prohibited for drivers and passengers, with the exception of vehicles being used as temporary residences, such as a docked houseboat or parked RV. Driving while impaired by cannabis can result in licence prohibitions, criminal charges, incarceration, and/or fines. Driving while impaired with a minor in the vehicle can lead to additional charges.

Cannabis can be transported in a vehicle, provided it is secured in a closed container and out of reach of the driver (e.g. in the trunk).

Consuming cannabis by vaping or smoking is prohibited in nearly all public places on PEI.

Consuming cannabis by vaping or smoking is permitted in private residences and on private property adjacent to private residences (such as a backyard); On vacant land, with the owner’s permission; in certain hotel rooms, if the operator permits; and in designated smoking areas in or outside of some long-term care facilities and multi-unit dwellings, where they exist.

Under the landlords and condo boards may ban or restrict the smoking of cannabis in rental units in new leases. However, they cannot make changes to an existing rental agreement without the renter’s consent. If a building is classified as a Smoke-Free Place

Where can you buy cannabis in PEI?

Cannabis on PEI may be legally purchased from government-licensed cannabis retailer Prince Edward Island Cannabis Corporation, operating as PEI Cannabis, both in-store and online.

What can you grow in PEI?

In line with federal regulations, you may grow up to four cannabis plants at home in PEI, provided that you are over the age of 19 and that your plants are not accessible to non-residents or guests of the home (trespassers, solicitors, etc).

If you wish to grow outside, the plants must be grown in an enclosure of at least 1.52 metres high and must not be visible from any public space. If you live in a condo or rent your home, your landlord or condo association (depending on its bylaws) may limit or ban the cultivation of cannabis.