12 Days of Giveaways: Win the ultimate vape kit from 420Way

Leafly Canada is kicking off the holiday season with a little help from our friends!

Starting December 8 and running for 12 consecutive days, we’re giving away more than $5,000 in prizes courtesy of some of our favourite cannabis brands and retailers across the country.

Day 1: Enter for a chance to win the ultimate dry herb vaporizer prize pack (valued at $699) from 420Way.

This prize pack is sold online as the Jasper Kit and centres around Storz & Bickel’s portable Mighty vaporizer, the temperature-controlled, dry herb vaporizer from the makers of the world-renowned Volcano—only, this compact model is better suited for toking on-the-go.

Accompanied by a lockable case, durable grinder, and “everything needed for cleaning and maintenance,” the top shelf vape comes with all the bells and whistles making this kit ideal for canna-curious consumers and seasoned cannaisseurs alike.

What’s included:

Ryot lockable safe case

Storz & Bickel Mighty Vaporizer

Santa Cruz Shredder 3-piece herb grinder

Glass storage jar with rewritable label

AVB (Already Vaped Bud) storage jar

Wall charger

Cleaning brush

420Way hemp cotton swabs

420Way cleaning spray

Orange Chronic air freshener

420Way Black Label marker

Plastic finishing grinder

Loading tool

Ryot combination lock

420Way sharing wipes

Special thanks to 420way.ca! The online retailer curating kits for cannabis-loving Canadians. Think of it like Baskits or Present Day, but for people who love weed.

