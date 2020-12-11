CanadaStrains & products Cannabis drinks to spice up holiday Zoom calls Presented By Tweed December 11, 2020 There are risks associated with cannabis use. For information, search online "Health Canada - cannabis health effects".

It’s Canada’s first holiday season with cannabis beverages! Edibles, inclusive of infused drinks, were legalized across the country in late 2019 but only started rolling out this past spring. And while we wish we were setting a place at the table to cheers each other with glasses full of cannabis infused sparkling libations, we’ll settle for Zoom calls if it means we can all stay happy and healthy.

Looking for ways to spice up those virtual celebrations? Just like party-planning IRL, a shared menu, a group session on Spotify, and games or icebreakers can get everyone in a festive mood, even from afar.

With a wide array of new and novel flavours on store shelves, this season offers plenty of opportunities to discover cannabis beverages from the comfort of your own home, and maybe even spice up your virtual celebrations.

Tweed Bakerstreet & Ginger by the fire

Throw on another log (or queue up a digital hearth) to set a festive tone for your next online holiday hang. Being snug inside offers an ideal opportunity to discover drinks like Tweed Bakerstreet & Ginger, a carbonated cannabis beverage infused with a low-dose of THC (2mg)—so it’s sessionable, meaning you can stay social(ly distant) while sipping away.

Along with Tweed Bakerstreet & Ginger, find Tweed Houndstooth & Soda at cannabis retailers near you this holiday season. Both bevies are nice on ice and can be garnished with festive trimmings like a sprig of rosemary or frozen cranberries.

Matching PJs + Quatreau

Adult onesies, a Spotify group session, and Quatreau are a three-ingredient recipe for an online evening of twinning designed to help you unplug and reconnect with your pals.

Refreshment-wise, find middle ground between soothing tea and celebratory bubbly with a newly launched offering like Quatreau. The naturally-flavoured cannabis infused water offers a sparkling alternative to sugary and caffeinated beverages, or even alcohol.

Plus there’s something for everyone, find CBD products with rich natural flavours like Cucumber + Mint, and Passion Fruit + Guava each containing 20 mg of CBD and minimal amounts of THC, or opt for a balanced bevvy like Blueberry + Acai, or Ginger + Lime containing 2 mg of CBD and 2 mg of THC in each can.

Dress up, go Deep Space

Don an ugly sweater and then dial in, raise a glass, and raise spirits with your festive presents presence. Cannabis infused beverages like Deep Space offer Canadians a new alternative to the traditional line-up of boozy libations and are ready to enhance your holidays.

A cannabis infused beverage that tastes like spiced cola and contains 10mg of THC, Deep Space boasts the max legal amount of THC you can get in a single can, which can only make your Fa-la-la-la-llama sweater funnier.

