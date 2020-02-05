 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
8 ways to sober up from being high

February 5, 2020
(Gillian Levine for Leafly)
Any cannabis consumer can tell you that if there’s one feeling no one enjoys, it’s the moment when you realize, “I’m too high.” Maybe the edible kicked in three hours late. Perhaps you tried to impress a group of friends by breathing in a little bit too deeply. You might have just tried concentrates for the first time and were caught off guard by their potency. Or maybe you are just a low-tolerance consumer.

There are a thousand ways it can happen, but once it does, the resulting experience can be uncomfortable and enough to turn off even the most seasoned cannabis lover.

How long does it take to sober up from weed?

After smoking weed, how long you stay high depends on a variety of factors: consumption method, dosage, and unique individual variables that can vary from person to person. Typically, the higher the potency of a cannabis product, the longer the high will last. Concentrates are the most potent form of cannabis, with flower and edibles following behind. This could mean that it would take longer to sober up from dabs than smoking a bowl, however dosage and your body’s chemistry would still be the decider here. It’s also important to note that the everyday smoker with a higher weed tolerance will sober up a lot faster than the occasional consumer who hits the party joint a couple of times.

Anecdotally speaking, the average cannabis high can last anywhere between 30 minutes to 2 hours at its peak, with some lingering effects still felt for a period of time after. Some highs have been known to last a lot longer. Thankfully, there are ways to help come back down and sober up when you feel too high, overwhelmed, or uncomfortable from excessive cannabis consumption.

what to do when you're too high, how to help when you're too high, smoked too much marijuana

(Amy Phung/Leafly)

Tips on how to sober up from weed fast

1. Don’t panic

what to do if you're too high

(Leafly)

Let us start with the infinite wisdom of Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy:

DON’T PANIC. YOU ARE FINE AND EVERYTHING IS OKAY.

Most symptoms of “greening out” (imbibing too much cannabis) will dissipate within minutes to hours, with no lasting effects beyond a little grogginess. Give it some time and these feelings will eventually pass, trust us.

Also, contrary to what you may have heard, there have been zero reported cannabis overdose deaths in the history of ever, so despite how freaked out you may feel or how sweaty you get, you won’t expire from excessive consumption. (Don’t take that on as a challenge, just keep in mind that if you accidentally overdo it, you’ll be OK in a while.)

2. Try water and light snacks

what to do if you're too high

(Leafly)

Water, water, water—don’t forget to hydrate! Whether you prefer water or juice, make sure you have a nice, cold beverage on hand (preferably non-caffeinated). This will help you combat dry mouth and allow you to focus on a simple and familiar act—sipping and swallowing.

Keep in mind that by “hydrate,” we don’t mean “knock back a few alcoholic beverages.” If you’re feeling the effects of your strain a little too aggressively, stay away from alcohol as it can increase THC blood concentrations.

Some people find that a light snack helps to feel a little more grounded. Consider grazing on some fruits, nuts, or cheese, and see if it’s a little easier to connect mind and body.

3. Know your limits before consuming

what to do if you're too high

(Leafly)

If you can, try to prepare for your cannabis session according to your tolerance level. Okay, this tip won’t help you once you’re already over the edge, but it can help you avoid an uncomfortable situation next time.

Consume with friends you know and are comfortable with, and don’t feel pressured to consume more than you can handle. It’s all well and good to make new friends, but being surrounded by strangers when you can’t feel your face is unpleasant at best and anxiety-ridden at worst.

Take it slow, especially when consuming edibles. We recommend trying a standard dose of 10 mg (or even 5 mg if you really want to ease into the experience) and waiting at least an hour, if not two, before increasing your edibles dosage. The same goes for inhalation methods—if you’re used to occasionally taking one hit off your personal vaporizer, we advise not sitting in a smoking circle puffing and passing for an hour.

4. Keep some black pepper handy

what to do if you're too high

(Leafly)

If you find yourself combating paranoia and anxiety, a simple household ingredient found in kitchens and restaurants everywhere can come to your rescue: black pepper. Many swear by the black pepper trick, even Neil Young! Just sniff or chew on a few black peppercorns and it should provide almost instantaneous relief.

5. Keep calm and rest

what to do if you're too high

(Leafly)

Find a calm, quiet place where you can rest and breathe deeply. Remember, the intense discomfort you’re feeling will pass. Take deep full breaths in through your nose and out through your mouth. Focus on the sound of your breath and just rest a while.

Sometimes sleeping it off can be the best alternative to stopping a strong high, but it’s not always easy to turn your brain off. Once you’ve found a quiet area, lay down and let yourself relax. If drowsiness and sleep are quick to onset, take a little nap to rejuvenate yourself. Should you be unable to fall asleep, just get comfortable until you feel strong enough to spring back up.

6. Try going for a walk

what to do if you're too high

(Leafly)

If you can’t turn your brain off, sometimes a change of scenery and some fresh air to get your blood pumping will help invigorate you. Just remember to stay close to your immediate surroundings—we don’t want you wandering off and getting lost while you’re feeling anxious and paranoid! And refrain from taking a walk if you’re feeling too woozy or light-headed to stand; instead, we recommend Option #5 and lay down for a while.

7. Take a shower or bath

what to do if you're too high

(Leafly)

While it’s not always feasible if you’re out and about or at a friend’s house, if you’re at home, try taking a nice shower or bath as a really pleasant option to help relax while you wait for the effects of smoking too much weed to dissipate.

8. Distract yourself!

what to do if you're too high

(Leafly)

All of the activities that seem so entertaining and fun while high are also a great way to distract yourself while you try to come back down to Earth. Some suggestions include:

  • Watch a funny cartoon
  • Listen to your favorite album
  • Play a video game
  • Talk to your friends (who are hopefully right by your side, reassuring you)
  • Snuggle with your significant other
  • Try coloring as a calming activity (seriously, adult coloring books are becoming all the rage lately)
  • Eat something delicious

Whatever distractions you prefer, make sure it’s a familiar activity that gives you warm, fuzzy emotions. Your brain will hopefully zone in on the positive feelings and give you a gentle reminder that you are safe and just fine.

Bonus tip: Try some CBD to counter the effects of smoking too much weed

CBD is an excellent anxiety-fighting compound, and for many people it can be used to counteract too much THC. Learn how CBD’s anti-anxiety mechanisms work by modulating the receptor signaling associated with THC.

If all of these suggestions fail and you find that you are still feeling alarmingly uncomfortable, you can always seek medical attention and tell a doctor or nurse that you are having a cannabis-induced anxiety attack. This option is always available, even in states where cannabis is illegal. From a medical perspective, physicians have your best interest in mind and want to do all they can to make sure you’re OK, even if it’s helping you come down when you’re too stoned.

Browse Leafly Market for CBD products

Hopefully, however, the above suggestions were just what you needed to counteract and hopefully stop that too-intense cannabis high. (Or, if none of these work, you could always follow Snoop Dogg’s advice and “put ur face in mayonnaise.”)

How do you stop being high and come down from overwhelming cannabis effects? Share your tips in the comments section!

Authors Lisa Rough and Dante Jordan contributed to this article. This post was originally published on August 15, 2015. It was most recently updated on February 5, 2020.

Lisa Rough

Lisa is a former associate editor at Leafly, where she specialized in legislative cannabis policy and industry topics.

  • BigMcLargeHuge

    You might be thinking “There must be something i can take or eat to counteract the high?” My answer to this is Carbs. Eat some noodles. But other then that, this article is spot on. Its the truth.

    • Susan Yacovella

      I always had good luck with any kind of dairy! Ice cream works best…any flavor.

  • Sway

    So you’re fucked and have to ride it out is what this says. This article is no help.

  • bonjohnson

    My favorite go-to is a banana. I tried the peppercorn trick for the first time yesterday, and holy hell, i forgot i even felt anxious in the first place.

    • Jude Emmanuel

      where do you get pepper corns?? at the grocery store?

      • bonjohnson

        yes, the local grocery store should have them. like, if you refill your fresh pepper grinder this is what you’d get.

        perrhaps a good reason to get a fresh pepper grinder while you’re at it? =^]

  • Justin Walker

    Dance Dance Dance! I’m an OG Raver (since ’93) from L.A. who has waaaaay too much experience in panic attacks. MJ panick can be terrifying! The thing that always pulled me out is #1 accept that you are fine. #2 Crank that Phat ass bass up and dance yourself into a happy space! It works! #3 Embrace the moment. Go ahead and trip out, take on the fear like a warrior and you will flip that feeling around! Music is medicine!

    • Bluesabound

      I am with you 100%. It works. AMEN to the healing power of music to turn out the bad and get yer mind good!

      • PhatB01

        I rock out on my guitars and effects.

    • izraulhidashi

      “An OG Raver” lol. Talk about oxymoron. Old School Raver makes more sense. OG’s don’t rave.

    • mystere3

      Too right brother. I’m about to go to my second party this year after a 2 decade hiatus. I got me some gummies for this endeavor but the only time I’ve eaten herb was at a grateful dead show along with acid back when Jerry was still alive. So I have no idea how it will hit, thus my visit to this site.

      But thats my hope. Keep myself too amped on the floor to even realize I’m paranoid. Happy2BHardcore4Life!

  • Freakofnature

    ive heard from several people if you feel too high drink orange juice..

    • Mary Aunchman

      we used to drink orange juice to counteract LSD tripping

      • G Morol

        that’s wrong you drink OJ to get a better more intense high off LSD, not to come down. big F’n difference there.. if you don’t truly know what you are talking about then its best not to add your opinion as it can have extreme consequences if someone makes the mistake of following your advice!
        Valerian root , Kava Kava, California Poppy,extract are great to counter panic and anxiety both from drug induced and from the disorders..
        you just need to check that it does not use Alcohol in any of them.
        I have been using this for the last 25 years so from a 25 self-test study I can say that these work. you can also find PHD holders that agree with my advice.

        • Ezmae

          There was an article written about OJ bringing down the THC effects. With your advice, be careful recommending Kava Kava. It’s a great herb for healthy individuals to use, but people with Liver or Kidney weakness should not take. Like you said, make sure you know what your talking about, as that can have extreme consequences.

          • G Morol

            Thank you for making that point clear… Your right .. When I’m telling someone to watch what they say I should do the same.
            And that fact about the liver I definitely know to be true and should have added that.. As for Kidney I wasn’t but should have been aware of that. So again thanks for the add and the update.

  • RAV SUTHERLAND

    ginko biloba works excellent for me

  • lovingc

    The peppercorn works well one or two in the mouth is good but if you need more chew one! That should bring you down to a mild high that lasts.

  • crocusbag

    The black pepper works, but if you don’t use enough prepare for a wicked relapse. Best thing to do is go to sleep.

  • Dennis Robinson

    Further proof we’re living in a world gone mad, these young upstarts can’t handle it they shouldn’t do it, just a bunch of liberal whiners. This stuff today isn’t any different than when I first smoked in 1969. I’ve had bush that gave you a real thumping and now they try to say it’s so much more potent today than ever because of their “hybrids” bullshit, my sis and I smoked 7 different strains I bought out in Colorado a few years back, not one was any better than what we were buying for 70 bucks an once.
    I’m living in MASS and this stuff they call “Obama” or “Enemy of the State” told it was the best & it’s good but not even close to some bud I brought back from mexico back in 91. foot long “Sensimilla” buds. I’ve had relatives grow buds ever bit as good as this. I’ve grown the best bud I’ve ever smoked and didn’t use all those fancy supplies. You can’t beat nature no matter what. I’ll keep growing my own and leave the questionable bankster owned indoor cannabis factories to you people. GMO pot, no thanks dont’ trust your government owned greedy bankster bastards or you’ll become one of their zombies.

    • Jamie

      I completely agree with most of what you’re saying, but the only one I see “whining” here…is YOU.

      Good for you if you’ve never been “uncomfortably high,” but for some who are either new or learning different methods of consumption, it *can* happen.

      The first time I tried an infused oil, it took almost 4 hours to peak. I thought nothing was happening until all of a sudden I thought I was having a stroke or seizure of some kind until I realized I was just really fricken stoned! LOL
      Once I realized what was happening, I was fine and we just laughed, but I have been stoned before so I had a reference point.

      People who are experiencing this for the first time might be really put off by the experience if it’s just too much at once.
      Of course it’s not going to hurt them. But a few tips on how to make it a little less intense for those who find they’ve accidentally taken a bit more than necessary isn’t hurting anyone either.

    • Tad Blarney

      Weed today is way, way more powerful than back in the day.

      Weed in the 60’s was a regular plant. Weak, a nice high.

      Today, the strands have been modified, hydroponic etc. etc. it’s almost a narcotic psychedelic.

    • Jude Emmanuel

      “world gone mad.” why do old people of every generation like to say this? lol

      • Faye Cartland

        You do not state your age, BUT in just a few years, ,you WILL understand as you begin to mumble under your breath “world gone mad “.

  • Kevin Collins

    if you want to increase the high or affects try eating mangoes before you smoke or eat edibles

    • starrychloe

      Why would that work? Please explain.

      • Eat Me

        It does not, it’s a myth

        • Jude Emmanuel

          actually the leafly authors stand behind the mango idea. they talk about it at the end of their article about peppercorn. http://www.leafly dot com/news/cannabis-101/this-everyday-household-item-could-counteract-your-cannabis-induc which links at the bottom to the mango article on another site: dangerousminds dot net/comments/does_eating_mango_boost_the_effects_of_marijuana

          the secret is you need to hold the mango in your mouth or under your tongue for a long time to let the myrcene seep through your mouth. that’s where you get it. if you just swallow the mango whole and it goes to your stomach you won’t get much of the myrcene, the chemical that helps thc get into your blood faster. people who ate the mango and had no effect, didn’t keep it in their mouth long enough probably. Also, according to the article you need to do this like 90 mins before you get high. how many cannabis users plan that far ahead??

  • starrychloe

    To increase the high, use piracetam before cannabis. It increases the blood flow to your brain.

    Peppercorn does decrease the high, but it seems short lived until the spiciness wears off. Also standing in the cold seems to decrease the high too.

    • Raul Tsi

      LOL standing in the cold. This one used to get me and in fact might have contributed to a major embarrassing moment years ago. What would happen is I’d be outside in winter (It can get pretty damn cold here) and be smoking my brains out happily. Then I step inside and wham, just like my glasses steaming up, my brain fogs up too. I’ve had head rushes upon going back indoors that almost propelled me back outside. The incident I mentioned above was a combination of the alcohol that I wasn’t used to drinking, the cigarette I mooched off the cute girl smoking and the weed I also wasn’t habitually smoking at the time, being outside in February with only a long sleeve shirt during an intermission by the band then going back inside. I don’t even remember what happened, only waking up to see an EMT kneeling over me as I was looking up towards the ceiling and my friends standing around looking at me. WTF? Are you shitting me? I rallied and declined the ride to the hospital after convincing the EMTs that I was fine (too much to drink yes but basically fine). I admit that I’ve become a lightweight in my old age, I don’t drink 5-6 beers effortlessly like I used to. I’m not 30 years old anymore and have to take it easy, I get that now.

  • Rick

    Slip out the back when nobody’s looking, and when you’re finally alone, pound back a pint of (real) chocolate milk. The rapid cooling of your inner core will feel incredible, and after a few good burps, you’ll quickly feel like easing back into a relaxed social atmosphere.

    • Jude Emmanuel

      whaaa? hahaha

    • Bartholomew Bakr

      I thought you were about to say when you’re finally alone, pound yourself in the crotch. I like the milk idea better.

  • Jack Sheets

    One of the first times I got high I started panicking thinking that I could predict the future by just thinking about something and it would happen. I think about going to the bathroom and then I went. I think about looking out the window and there I was looking out the window. Then I started freaking myself out when a voice in my head said, “whatever you do don’t think about going to the hospital because then you’ll wind up there.” Freaked me the F out.

    The way I calmed down was watching a hockey game on tv. I just kept staring at the countdown clock. I found that looking at the game and game clock reassured me that I was in the moment and not somehow transporting into the future. It worked.

    • Jude Emmanuel

      lol
      all these stories are so cute and hilarious. i’m laughing WITH you though not at you, cuz i have totally been there and can totally relate. can totally see my brain doing the same thing.

      • Vincent Marek

        This^

    • Marisol Costa

      LOL, that’s pretty much whats happening to me right now… I took a THC pill over 2 days ago and I’m still high as f*ck…. I keep on thinking i’m traveling to the future and back… I do thing but I’m not sure I actually did them so I look for proof like my bank account to make sure I actually did just go to that restaurant or that I actually did receive that email… This is a bit too much for me… I just want to go back to normal… That’s why I’m reading this artical…

      • Lace

        How long did it take you to feel normal again? Been 10 hours from a way too hard bong hit and i still feel high as hell and have awful paranoia..

      • Lace

        I have paranoia it wont end and I’ll feel this way for days or weeks..

    • Reza Khandan

      Last night, I got high for the first time, and got freaked out too ))). I kept thinking that I’m about to die, And I just wanted the moment to pass. I tried watching movies, talking, eating, drinking, anything but none of them helped. I guess I was too high because it took me 4 hours to come down from it. The only thing that helped a little was to sleep, the clock wouldn’t move forward, I still remember the time 12:45 staying there for like two hours )))). I slept numerous times, each time for 5 minutes, but at least it was better than being stuck at 12:45. So I guess sleeping would be good choice if you are too high, But the better choice is to read a little bit about it before trying it for the first time.

  • ProfStar

    Great article, Lisa! Thanks for the information.

  • Debtoralive

    The only time I ever got too high was from my first ever attempt at making brownies. The weed was of a very poor quality so I used a lot attempting to compensate. My wife who almost never uses weed ate two as did I. Needless to say, it was way more intense than I’d ever imagined it could be. I ended up giving most of the leftovers away, always giving fair warning, and all ate less than half of what my wife and I had just devoured, and all freaked out. What we did was lock all the doors and windows so we felt safe and watched a favorite old movie. In fact, quite a few of them as this high lasted for more hours than I could’ve counted in my condition. I still love weed, just don’t eat it, but my wife hasn’t used since. And to give you an idea of how long that’s been, the movies we watched were VHS. Vague point being: if you don’t know what your doing, test the waters carefully.

    • Cathi Miller

      Lol

      • john cooley

        Fmrs w/limp stick

    • Jude Emmanuel

      your poor wife, lol. you should bring her back into the fold with a vape or better yet an oil pen. then she can micro dose.

    • Dan Stapleton

      The best policy is start low and slow…

      • Bassman843

        I’ve seen articles stating to start off with 5mg edibles. Are there edibles out there with as low as 2 or 1 mg? Just curious.

    • Girard Carver

      Yeah, the only time I freaked out was from edibles. They can, however, give you the most psychedelic, satisfying, long lasting high when done right.

  • Diana Nurkka

    I did tincture drops and it was indica based . I felt like I was falling like layers of myself were being sucked out if me.I couldn’t relax kinda made me really scared I was gona die. My legs felt like they were going invisible.i was tired for 2 days. Any suggestions to counteract?

    • Uberdankness

      Yeah only take one or two drops. Drinks lots of cold water and be well fed. Also eat black pepper like the article says.

    • Aleksa Bajić

      You really got to start slow if you are new … One or two puffs from lets say joint is pretty enough for starter patients…Especially if weed is high quality and high in THC … You can easily get too stoned 😛

    • Marisol Costa

      I’ve had similar experiences with tintures.

  • Elise Roche

    THE BONUS TIP: Try some CBD is huge! I went through a phase where weed brought out terrible anxiety and paranoia. One night when I was way too stoned, my friend let me hit her Quanta CBD pen. The high instantly moved from me being “stuck” in my head, to a very relaxed body high. It was honestly amazing. Ever since then, I’ve been smoking CBD. Even though it’s more of a medical product than a “fun” one, I still see it as being like a glass of wine. One or two hits every night after work and I’m instantly relaxed and stress free. I have yet to experience being “too high” from CBD.

    • Lucy Sarmiento

      Is this the company you mentioned? https://www.facebook.com/quantastick/

      • Elise Roche

        Yes! 🙂

    • Laura Ertel

      If the company is called Quanta then I have something to say. I get my cbd pens from them too and it works so well actually. I think vaping cbd is way better then alternative methods because it goes directly into the bloodstream.

      • Patrick Gaspard

        Cool. I’ve been thinking about getting a CBD vape. Are those expensive? I just got the first tincture of “so-called” medical THC here in Louisiana, and it’s basically crap. : ( but that’s my opinion. The mixture that I was given is a half and half ratio of CBD and pure Staiva THC. I’m pissed. They were supposed to have some Indica, but bureaucracy stopped that. As far as I’m concerned, that is in no way “medical mj” because it lacks much of the body and pain-killing effects of Indica. Plus, I don’t do well on Sativa and get much of the negative psych side-effects. Will have to try this Quanta…hmm.

      • Patrick Gaspard

        Hmm.. you’re cute, Laura : ), would you like to chat sometime?

    • Bartholomew Bakr

      Haha, yeah the “bonus tip” seems more akin to, oh sh^t I forgot the best one! If pepper-corn works than CBD is the nuclear option. Also, from personal experience, it’s nice to know if you’re about to smoke a strong sativa. You must respect the sativa. Also, the fun activities are not going to fly when you’re in the middle of a head-lock where you feel as if your self is disintegrating into the thousand ideas flitting by like so many technicolor shadows.

      • PhatB01

        I love sativa more than indica when I’m in a party mood. Indica only makes me tired and sleepy. I only toke indica when I’m about to go to bed and sleep. It helps my insomia much better than getting drunk.

      • Judi Brannan Armbruster

        sounds more like an acid flashback lol

  • Jeffrey

    The Dude abides this list…

  • joeiznogood

    I heard from a neuroscientist at some point that 500mg of ibuprofen will help, since it purges some of the receptors or something like that. And it does!

  • Lindsey Shehane

    Having a snack seems to help me come down to a tolerable level. Perhaps some metabolic changes? I’m not sure how the biological mechanism works, but it definitely does.

    • Aleksa Bajić

      Your bloog sugar levels really drops low on weed…So any snack or food is enough to kinda wake you up haha 😛 I mean…Many too stoned states are just result from dehydration or low blood sugar…When i smoke , I always drink water between hits , and always have some snack after toking , otherwise , I always get too stoned for 5-10 mins 😛

  • Eat! I’ve gotten sick from blood sugar taking a dive because I forgot to eat and went for the dab. If you get the sweats, chills, dizzy – that sort of thing it may well be blood sugar. PROTEIN snacks, not sugar, is the best way to quickly circumvent this – peanut butter, hard boiled egg, high protein yoghurt – and hemp protein itself FTW! Be well – this has happened to me once or twice in decades – and is remedied quickly getting that sugar stable. If you’re a diabetic or hypoglycemic talk to your cannabis/healthcare advisors for additional info. Enjoy! xo

    • Bartholomew Bakr

      That’s a good point. Also, making sure to only have low carb-high protein foods before imbibing makes sure the munchies do not make you fat. This is best if your regular diet is low carb. When I’m high – to my surprise – I don’t care too much what I eat and will gladly go for healthy options.

    • PhatB01

      I’d go for a nice healthy tuna or chicken salad and a nice refreshing berry juice. Then finish off with a cup of hot chocolate or mocha cappucino coffee and maybe a small slice of blueberry cheesecake

      • Mark Skinner

        I would not recommend coffee because caffeine can bring on anxiety in many people. This is why many experience being “frazzled” when they have too much coffee, even without THC. When smoking weed, I stick to camomile or green tea, or even juice of some type. Orange or blackcurrant work for me too. (Maybe it’s the vitamin C) I am not a doctor and thus can only speak from my own personal experience. Happy toking !

        • PhatB01

          Dude, I’ve been smoking since I was in 7th grade during the early 70s. I’m almost 60 yrs old and have yrs of experience. You’re just starting to smoke. I’ve been to rock concerts, seen Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith, Foreigner, Carlos Santana, Yes, Charlie Daniels Band, Boston, The Rolling Stones, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Allman Brothers Band, etc., dropped a few hits of acid and am still buzzin from my personal experiences, had 8 girlfriends and married a girl half my age and now have a 13 yr old daughter. So you want to teach me how to get high? Son, my advise? Quit drinking alcohol and don’t drink and smoke weed together because that’s what’s gonna kill you. That’s from real personal experience. Getting a good buzz from weed is cool and fine but killing yourself is not cool at all. Trust me on that one. I’m an old school blues rock guitar musician and know what I’m talking about. I quit drinking alcohol 12 years ago due to some kidney issues. I’m doing fine now and always eat healthy keeping away from sugar drinks and fatty high cholesterol foods.

          • Mark Skinner

            Did you go to the Frank Zappa or Uriah Heep concerts in the early 70’s. I did. I am 65 years old and started smoking dope when I was 17. And what’s this about alcohol ? I don’t touch alcohol. Have not had a drink since 1999. And yeah I could list all of the concerts I have attended back in the 70’s but it would take too long. And, I have a similar life history, but that’s old stuff too. Maybe you have me mixed up with someone else. Cheers, Mark Skinner.

          • PhatB01

            Hello Mark, I was just replying about your reply about having coffee. No issues. I enjoy having coffee and smoking weed while playing guitar. It gives me energy and inspiration to create music while jamming with other musicians. I used to also have a few beers and shots of tequila, vodka or liquor like Irish cream, Sambuca or Peach Schnapps when I was younger. Now I just sip good coffee to keep me awake. Instead of passing out and wasting a good buzz. Plus coffee apparently is good for several issues like cancer, kidney issues or liver issues. I definitely don’t drink alcohol anymore since quitting awhile ago since 2005 after getting married. I got this girl pregnant and now I have a 12 yr old daughter. Been married for almost 13 yrs now after the birth of my daughter. I met my wife when I was already in my mid 40s. Been with her since then. She was 21 going on 22. Imagine that after being played on by other girls, I married a girl 25 years younger than I am. And she’s pretty too. Well, that’s life. Cheers and happy 420 to you. By the way, I don’t have anxiety issues because I am relaxed when I smoke weed and have a good buzz.

          • Mark Skinner

            All good Phat…..

          • Queens Band User

            No, PhatB01, you weren’t “just replying about having coffee”. You inexplicably, insanely tried to bully someone, rather incoherently might I add, who posted a cogent, informative comment about amalgamating caffeine and marijuana. Totally uncalled for. Major jerk move. And you couldn’t have been more wrong in the end. Gotta love well-earned comeuppance. Sounds more like someone who quit drinking 12 minutes ago than 12 years ago.

          • PhatB01

            I have not drank alcohol since 2005 after getting married dude. I smoke weed but stopped drinking. Sorry my bad.

          • Leah

            Lol Little boys that haven’t grown up, which is why a grown woman wouldn’t be with your butt. You had to restart with a child. Seriously? The only thing you have bragging rights on is the WOMAN in your life. Wait until she leaves your old azz. “I married a girl half my age and she’s pretty too”. Wow, that just means she has an IQ of 70, which is still, I’m quite certain double that of yours! SMH

          • izraulhidashi

            Uh.. I’m not sure if you know this….but you basically responded to something that had nothing to do with you, in the same little boy manner, only little girl style. But please, go on about IQ’s.

          • MXJ222

            There is help available for you. All you have to do is ask for it.

          • Elaine Evans

            What was your diagnosis
            for this person
            you prescribed “help” to ?
            Just curious.

          • Mike Frankenbush

            What does your advice of ” Quit drinking alcohol and don’t drink and smoke weed together because that’s what’s gonna kill you” have to do with the article of “How to counteract a too intense high”? IT DOESN’T! Your reply is a testament to what rock concerts you went to in your younger years, how many girlfriends you had, who you married and had kids with, how and why you quit drinking, and what foods contain that you are consuming! In fact, this comment of yours couldn’t be any more OFF TOPIC if you sat down and thought about it while not being stoned! I suggest keeping your comments to yourself as they add absolutely nothing to any conversation or article posted here. Now…my suggestion is going to Rolling Stone magazine or High Times and reading their articles. Your comments would be more than welcome there I’m certain!

          • PhatB01

            I did NOT advice anyone not to drink alcohol or smoke weed. That is you personal choice what you want to do. I just mentioned my past experiences with both alcohol and weed. You do what pleases you. I live in Canada now. Weed or Cannabis as we canadians call it, is legal throughout the whole country. So that’s my point. I am not even breaking any laws in Canada. And I stopped drinking alcohol in 2005. I still sip red wine every now and then with my weed but I stay away from beer and hard liquor. What are you so perturbed about that it causes you anger and hostility? Are you mentally disturbed?? Psychologically imbalanced??? You need to chill down dude because you are wasting all your frustrations on issues that should not even worry you or even concern you. Don’t read my post if it upsets you that much. I have the right to speak my mind too and have a decent conversation with other posters on this discussion post. Sorry if you got insulted. Just stating the facts and my opinions

          • Patrick Gaspard

            Dude, dude, dude. The only thing that he was conveying was that at NO TIME your constant, rambling about concerts, alcohol, sex, drugs and rocknroll did you say anything that addressed topic of this chat: “How to counteract the effect of a too-intense high, and that nobody wants to hear you brag about your entire life story about smokin’ weed, gettin’ drunk, the girl you got pregnant, 20+ years younger than you, ect, ect, ect…and play some Skynard man. Oh, and you DID “advice” (lol) not to drink alcohol and smoke weed, he quoted you, man! -“Quit drinking alcohol and don’t drink and smoke weed together because that’s what’s gonna kill you.” People are here to talk about tips to counteract the effects of Sativa, not a trash 70’s sex, drugs, and rock-n-roll chat-room, it wastes our time. So yes, try a Rolling Stone Mag. or High Times chat-line, and stop wasting our time. Thanks!

          • Patrick Gaspard

            Dude, dude, dude. The only thing that he was conveying was that at NO
            TIME in your constant, rambling about concerts, alcohol, your entire sex-life, drugs and
            rocknroll did you say anything that addressed topic of this chat: “How
            to counteract the effects of a too-intense high”, and that nobody wants
            to hear you brag about your entire life story about smokin’ weed,
            gettin’ drunk, the girl you got pregnant, 20+ years younger than you,
            ect, ect, ect…and play some Skynard man. Oh, and you DID “advice” not to drink alcohol and smoke weed, he quoted you, man! -“Quit
            drinking alcohol and don’t drink and smoke weed together because that’s
            what’s gonna kill you.” People are here to talk about tips to counteract
            the effects of Sativa, not a white trash 70’s chat on all the girls you’ve been with, drugs, and rock-n-roll
            chat-room, it wastes our time. So yes, try a Rolling Stone Mag. or High
            Times chat-line, and stop wasting our time. That goes for the rest of you idots, responding with all of the concerts you’ve been to and the kind of alcohol you like to get high with!!!!! Thanks!

          • Patrick Gaspard

            EXACTLY!!!

          • PhatB01

            I have nothing to say to except I’m still alive. Yes, I still smoke weed. I’m 60 yrs of age and some think I’m 40 yrs old. I don’t smoke cigarettes or drink heavy alcohol. I do have a couple of glasses of good red wine or port (Mateus) once in a while over a good roast beef dinner or white or rosê with a nice fish or turkey dinner. I enjoy weed and use it as medication for some issues, diabetes, neuropathic therapy for pain, glaucoma, etc. It helps a lot especially if I combine CBD oil for my therapy. It’s actually a blessing that it’s now LEGAL in Canada and my friends and I have no worries with the law about getting busted. We just get it from our own dispensary instead of some unknown drug dealer who may possibly rip us off by short changing us or not giving us the exact amount without a proper weight scale. Everything is different now.

          • Heather Moretz

            All u people DO REALIZE MOST OF US came to this page seeking help from an anxiety high are y’all all really seriously ARGUING?!?!

          • MXJ222

            “I’m an old school blues rock guitar musician and know what I’m talking about. ”

            Funny guy who wants credibility from exactly what takes it away. A brain can get pickled by a lot more than just excess alcohol consumption.

          • STFUdonny

            “I’ve seen Zeppelin man, who the f are you?”
            Lol. Idiot.

          • PhatB01

            I saw Led Zep in 1977 dude. I lived in Bergen County, New Jersey. Saw Led Zep twice. I have two tickets for each concert and brought a buddy of mine from high school. We had a great time. Had a half ounce of columbian gold with us. Tickets were lodge section. This concert was at the Madison Square Garden after the first release of Physical Grafitti. We had a few beers at some burgers at the Blarney Stone bar before the concert. Sorry to upset your story telling but I’ve seen a lot of Rock concerts at the MSG. The tickets I got were complimentary from a school classmate who owned a trucking firm who had contracts to set up lighting and sound system at the MSG for concerts. You have to remember, I’m from New Jersey and we have connected friends who work in NYC.

          • Muhammad Abbass

            Remarkably similar story here. Only thing is I’ve been married 3 times but my current wife is 29 years younger too. Quit drinking alcohol and all other drugs except for the psychedelics. Eat non processed foods.

          • Kim Campbell

            Cannabis effects people differently….for you to sit here all high and mighty lecturing people on their own consumption based on your length of usage and misusage is just attention seeking and pathetic on your part. Try being more educated and sounding less like a leftover 70’s waste-oid.

          • nekrikstas

            the verb is “to affect” and when something affects you, it then has an effect on you.
            “Try being more educate…”

        • Flufeee

          Be careful with green tea , the caffeine concentration can be many times that of coffee. Caffeine concentrations in various beverages was an undergrad project of mine during my analytical chemistry days.

          • odinsleep

            Green tea contains less caffeine than black tea — about 35 mg of caffeine per 8-oz (230-ml) cup for green tea, compared to 39–109 mg for the same serving of black tea

            How Much Caffeine Is in Coffee?
            The average cup — 8 ounces — of coffee has about 95 to 165 milligrams of caffeine, according to the Mayo Clinic. That’s the same as more than three cups of green tea.

        • Bob Khan

          Agreed. I am not a fan of caffeinated beverages while stoned. Too much caffeine also causes my hands to shake. This is a main reason why I don’t do breakfast blends and other light roasts anymore. A mug of a dark roast in the morning allows me to wake up without getting the jitters.

          I’ve recently made my first tincture and am still trying to work out the correct dosage (I rolled way too hard a couple of times on it). I’ll have to try the black pepper trick if it happens again. I also keep a bottle of CW hemp CBD for my chronic back pain, so there is that too.

  • Eco Espiritu

    Hi:
    At 16 yrs old I smoked and did not like the state that brought me, thus never smoked again. Fast forward a few decades, now middle-aged and living in Mexico I was given some cookies at a party in a very kind gesture. Back home I thought “so what” and had some. Result: Arrhythmia and paranoia about it. Since I did not look well my partner gave me dried fruits…and I landed vary rapidly. I don’t know if it was coincidence but worked for me.

    • Aleksa Bajić

      It can well be edibles made with shwag , i mean…edibles on its own are way to strong , everyone likes different highs thoe 😛

  • Jennifer M. Oliver Lmt

    CBD oil and a nice HOT shower. Best ever, works 100% of the time. 💚

  • Tom Watson

    Good to know.

  • johnd

    It is the paranoia that makes the high uncomfortable. Nothing is better for paranoia than alcohol. It may increase the THC level but the boldness brought on by a couple of beers or a good stiff drink helps nullify the withdrawn effect of being too high. It works for me anyway.

    • quirk

      Concur. Icy cold beer.

  • noah vail

    Orange Juice always does the trick for me…quickly

  • U.s. Sam

    Seem to have forgot one,, SHARE w/ others ! 🙂

  • Andy Shotts

    I use a pepper grinder. A few cranks in the palm of your hand and breathe the fresh pepper terps. Instant mellow high!

  • foglily

    I am interested in the CBD vap pen. I am going to give a little back ground that might make getting an answer closer to what might work for me. I am a chronic lymes disease patient with HER2, fighting insulin resistance and have worked through PTSD with EMDR therapy. I do an array of med mushrooms, turmeric w/blk pepper and all those other ‘cancer fighting’ herbs. I take a RSO of 1:1 working up mu dose as my body can handle (I work 40hr week so only consume encapsulate tar at bed). I try to stay hydrated so I don’t wake up so hung over and wibbly. After 2 years I still have not been able to work up to the 1g dose (I am up to 4 grains of rice). I have lung issues so stay away from the smoking. I have taken CBD oil but the coconut oil gives me a gripe gut with diarrhea and in the olive oil, I gag until vomit comes and then deal with diarrhea. Lately, I have been waking up in the night with screaming paranoia and when time to get up for work I am exhausted with waves of anxiety. I feel that the tumour has shrunk due to the RSO 1:1. My primary care and therapist feels that the RSO is negatively impacting me but I won’t give up the RSO because I feel there are results in shrinking but the tumour is not totally gone (and I still have children at home so have plenty of reason to still fight on). If I wake in the morning with these big waves of anxiety hitting me, do you think the vap pen would help bring me even so I can get to work and be productive? If so what should I ask for at the dispensary?

    • Hi foglily I noticed no-one replied! You are brave to go through that and work! I am new, but the dispensary will help. There are a few kinds of CBD and they will tell you the difference. There aren’t as many choices as the THC types, so it’s an easy choice. I think they told me “calm or for work”. CBD really is a good choice for work as it won’t give you the THC problems to deal with at work. You can use the THC at home if it helps. Good luck my friend.

      • foglily

        TY. The vap pen works ok … there aren’t a lot out there for just herbs. The one I did get is just ok (V2) but better than not at all! The dispensary people can be helpful but I am finding that they are really just recreational smoke sales people. There is one person I like to work with because she is genuine caring individual but no one has any real info other than their colorful flow chart that they refer you to posted on the wall. I do want to try to contact the people at Moxie because I went to a workshop and they seem to be up on the latest info as far as health use.

  • Asim Mahmood

    I had a very bad intense high. Incredibly tough to handle that feeling…. The racing heart, the feeling that this is how it would be like for the next couple of hours and the reluctant need to panic… Somehow I did not panic very badly..

  • Patrick Woods

    Yesterday I had a really bad over high with a weed edible. I learned that yes lemon juice is actually very good. I’ve learned eating sweet sugary things seem to help myself. Talking to myself keeping calm thinking about good things to do. Actually played around with my rubber training sword. Drink water made myself some hot chocolate. And slept.

  • I am new and need help. I have PTSD and I haven’t found anything to help. Right now I am trying vape CBD/THC (several THC strains, I guess they use leftovers), it gives me a headache. Sativa haven’t tried due to being told it is for active use (PTSD plus caffeine or Sativa = BAD) and Indica (tried GDP, but not driving, couch lock etc. gets my WIFE upset). Trying the peppercorns/mango/lemon juice home remedies as well. Maybe try straight CBD or hope the CBD/THC headaches go away? Everyone with PTSD/ anxiety PLEASE chime in. Pain relief would be a big plus too. Thanks in advance!!!

    • foglily

      Hi Barry, PTSD and THC do not help a bad situation! Everyone is different but from my point and others I have talked with, the THC can do a number on you. I raise my RSO 1:1 weekly for my cancer/pain but it was starting to cause hallucinations of the bad end of the spectrum both audio and visual. I won’t go into how bad it got but a friend gave me some Trident bud (high CBD) that I vap. It helps off set the horrors well. It also takes care of the THC hang overs, the vomiting the RSO instigates, the lock jaw/ paralyze that the THC causes for me. I can’t do the tincture for various reasons (vomit/diarrhea even if just a drop or two because my body is messed up from other diseases/cascading system failure). So I try making sure I am well hydrated and had a solid protein earlier in the day. I also make sure that I take with warm water the RSO (encapsulated with ghee) at least 1/2 hr before dinner … taking your pill after dinner and with icecream causes a great time delay 12 hours! All I can say was so thankful it happened on a weekend when I was home! What I found worked best for the PTSD was not cannabis but rather EMDR therapy! Sounds crazy but it really works. Best of wishes for you and yours!

      • Thank you so much foglily, it means a lot to me coming from you having those troubles. I hope you get back to being healthy again soon. I really decided THC just is not for me, I just can’t shake the bad feeling no matter how little or much I use. Even the CBD/THC mix ramps me up. I end up holding my head and waiting it out sometimes for hours. I am done with it, going back to opioids. Good luck to you and I hope you feel much better soon. Take care my friend.

        • foglily

          I would strongly encourage you to look at EMDR. You can get a book “Getting Past Your Past” by Francine Shapiro. I have a barely used copy that I can send you (barely used because I kept getting triggered while working through it at home so we just put it aside and we worked it together, the therapist and I) … this book, it is yours if you would like. No preasure! Its just that I do sincerely care and this is something very important. I don’t want anyone to live with PTSD and the opates won’t solve/cure the problem … Barry, I can put it in the post for you this week, no strings attached, yours free to keep to use or pass on.

          • Thank you for that, I want you to give it to someone locally. I looked it up on eBay and I can get it for $4. You take care of yourself. Maybe I will try not to use opioids in your honor. The doctors just throw them at the problem, now I’ve been on them for years (neck/back nerve damage). The best thing for me is knowing someone such as yourself got better and is happy. I wish that for you my friend. Take care.

          • foglily

            OK, I’ll donate it to the local library. I am touched by your sincere wishes … but don’t do it for me … do it for you first and then others! You never know who’s life you have touched or may cross in the future . We are all interconnected. Peace be with you!

          • joyi

            I went through EMDR with my therapist. It only made me dwell on my mental traumas from my X more–not for me. Now I’m trying to find the perfect dose of MM for anxiety, pain, and situational depression. Experimenting wasn’t so bad until I tried the raw MM in a syringe with incorrect guidance. I just turned on the smooth jazz and tried to sleep. I remain calm knowing it will pass, but now I’ll reach for yogurt or peppercorns. I have a grinder and hope sniffing it works, too.

            My first MM edible trial was in Denver. My son the Straight Edge guy said, “Mom, only eat a half a gummy.” I bought it and thought, it can’t be that bad (smoked weed periodically through out my life.) I ate the entire gummy, and it hit me while shopping in Denver on Broadway. I started that feeling of “Oh shit, I’m too high.” I was shopping in the creative district and decided to enjoy it and not drive. Fun afternoon, but then I had to meet his g/f for the first time high out for dinner.

      • Susie Mmpatient

        EMDR also helped my PTSD quite a lot.
        Anything more than a very small amount of THC seems to make it worse by bringing on panic attacks. (I have panic disorder to start with, and the heady weirdness of many stones feels way too much like the heady weirdness of a panic attack.)

  • Critter Jones
  • Tyler

    This was really well written and done. I came to the article having had a bad trip as they call it, and the first words the article said that I saw was, “Don’t panic. You’re fine.” As soon as I read that, I suddenly felt fine. I was hesitant to looking up how to get over an intense high for fear I might read something that would further push me down a much worse trip such as, “Go get immediate medical attention.” So obviously I panicked. Anyway, this article helped me in what to do and it worked. Mind you, I’ve been smoking weed on and off for decades.

  • Bridgette Jeter

    A handful of mustard seeds and that shower help to counteract a high that is too instense

  • Shelly Conrad Ray

    I chewed 5 peppercorns that naturally contain CBD (I had read about) when started titrating vaped cannabis medicinally too fast, and it took away the anxiety within 5 min. An old hippy trick..

  • Punch

    My mum ate edibles that I gave her these amazing dark chocolate and she ate to much it was impossible to eat only half of a half of a square of course and I did not have any gummy bears that are medicated .
    So she avoids it because of this first bad experience, what can we do to change her mind mum is 70 years old nice lady.

  • Larry 35

    Just telling yourself you are high, you knew you were going to be high, and you can now enjoy the fact that you are high, helps huge. Whether saying it out loud or in your head, it will help just as a reassuring feeling. That, and stick on your limits, don’t let peer pressure of being the badass tempt you beyond your limits!
    Toke Tolerably!

  • teriszucs

    Bringing up my sugar level always helps

  • Patrick

    You should be careful with the peppercorn trick. You can choke very easily on a single peppercorn if not careful.
    I also after 35 years of smoking (age 13-48) have no idea what too high feels like…

  • GloballyAware

    My Mrs had a ‘too high’ experience after consuming some edibles. She knew what the brownies were but had no sense of how strong they might be.
    3 hours later she was in bed full anxiety/panic mode engaged and almost in tears lamenting that she was still getting higher.
    I made her some fresh squeezed lemon juice and before she got halfway through it claimed she was feeling better and more relaxed.
    I do not know if it was the lemons, the sugar, the cold or my calm reassurance. Perhaps all of them.

  • R Stone

    I have a tendency towards Narcolepsy (excessive sleepiness during the daytime) & the energetic zip from some Sativas helps combat that. I also have an anxiety /panic attack disorder & do tend to get angsty or even panic behind too much THC…
    I lived on valium for anxiety & uppers to stay awake for years & stopped taking them entirely almost 4 years ago.
    Depending on where I am & what I have on hand, I will also use a CBD pen, drops or capsules & at home I try to keep some high cbd low thc cannabis on hand & I add a bit in the bowl to whatever zippy strain I am currently using. The CBD definitely helps me get past anxiety from any source.
    There are several of these suggestions that work for me without knocking me back into sleep. Low blood sugar & even partial dehydration makes the anxiety & sleepiness worse so I drink water & eat even a light snack with extra protein.
    Happy place music on my headset & take a walk or dance… visit with a friend or even play a video game.
    I do NOT have a sweet tooth at all but I have found Epic Tender Venison Jerky (or other Peppered Jerky that is savory rather than sweet) is the dang & yes the Black Pepper in it helps.

  • Judi Brannan Armbruster

    CBE under the tongue – but also eating helps – cannabis lowers your blood sugar so a sweet munchie or complex carb should level you out a bit

  • Steve Patterson

    Helped a friend who called me up after accidentally eating with 3 times the recommended dose of an edible!! We tried a number of things, and the winner for him was a mellow tablet game called Prune… the sounds, visuals, and light puzzle element pulled him into that calm game space, and drop focus on the anxiety that had gripped him. Give it a try,… maybe even if you’re not high!

  • Ridhaa Kouthar Toufie

    Throughout the years of using cannabis for ADD I’ve had what people call green fever many time getting to carried away on different strains. The most effective out of everything eating drinking water etc. Is the quick effective way of getting cold fast increasing your bodies work rate at getting thc out of the system. I will first get undressed and or lay on something that will not generate heat, heat actually increases the feeling and you want decrease it. If this fails a cold shower works there after increase water and a snack.

  • Beth Feld

    For the love of Glob, DON’T take a shower!!! One of the worst things for me is being too high in a shower. It’s terrible and makes me feel like I’m gonna pass out. Drink some milk instead; vitamin D kills your buzz

    • joyi

      Wonder how a Vitamin D capsule would work?

  • these are amazing tips thank u so much.

  • Shane Parker

    I was going to add to the 8 ways myself.i as well as other seasoned consumers of marijuana and related products could tell you “munchies”.is the first and foremost remedy to being to high.and after a good batch of snacks maybe its nappy time for an hour get up shake it off and your good as new.toast life people enjoy everything it brings.

  • Mike Hunt

    When I get too high, I usually just smoke some weed to calm me down.

  • Barbara Parrish

    The article is a little flawed. As an ER RN, I Have seen people die from cannabis induced arrhythmia. CBD raises heart rate and blood pressure too. While most people do fine, there are some that don’t. Just like with any other medicines.

    • joyi

      From what I’ve read and personal experience, blood pressure increases in the first two hours. But since I started using Indica, my BP is much better on the average. I just have to keep from eating everything in sight.

  • Heidi Stephens

    I always found a good way is to drink milk. I don’t know why but it seems to help. But these other suggestions are good .Except snorting pepper!!!

    • Susan Yacovella

      I always used dairy products..very fast acting.

  • Andy M.

    When I was younger I never had a problem, I truly enjoyed myself, but after stopping for 20 years and going through lifes bull it seems now I just get anxious. I hate the fact that its something that could truly help me for multiple reasons but I cant seem to enjoy it anymore.

  • YCNAN

    IF YOU’RE LOOKING FOR AN AID FOR INSOMNIA, ANXIETY OR DEPRESSION WHAT DO YOU TAKE AND HOW MUCH?

  • Reza Khandan

    Well, let’s just say last night I got high for the first time in my life and it was too high, I was trying to come back by reading this article, And u know it’s very difficult to read in that state. So I think It would be a lot more useful if this article was available on a video (understandable for people who are high :D) since this is the first search result.

  • Andrea F

    O BOY…I wish I had known about the black pepper trick…I recently was out & about with a few friends & imbibed way too much of an infused brownie…JEEZZZZZ…talk about anxiety & paranoia…my entire evening was cut short & ruined at 5:30 pm cause I had to bounce…lol…went home and slept for FIFTEEN HOURS…my son was like Ma, you were comatose! From now on, brownies will ONLY be eaten at home!

  • Avoid fats and sugars as it can increase your high. Citrus is also a great tool for lowering THC levels, and I would NOT recommend a shower or bath as the steam sometimes increases the feeling of euphoria/ feeling light-headed.

  • viper643

    Personal preference is food. Anything I eat will lower the high. Orange juice is also my personal remedy when food is not available. Never tried peppercorn, but a cinnamon roll should taste better

  • Jhi

    Last night I shared an edible with by hubby. Nice “high” until a few hours later I couldn’t get up. Seriously, had to crawl up the stairs because I so stumbly, dizzy and a parched mouth. I got sick and just sat on the bathroom floor. My body lacked all coordination. It would intermittently shake and my head bobbed back and forth like a newborn’s even when I pressed my back against the wall. I just sat trying to control my breathing. One minute going from slow, deep breaths to fast breathing. It was a miserable state to be in and I have never experienced anything like this. My husband had no reaction other than the nice “high” I started with. He was worried about me, kept checking on me until I was able to make it into bed and finally sleep. Today, I am still foggy 20 hours later plus head ache to boot.

    • Hypnoswan

      which is why I avoid edibles- too unpredictable!!

      Sorry to hear you had a bad time
      🙁

  • Hypnoswan

    LOL I can’t count the times Iv’e overdone it over my life!

    it’s not the ‘high’ – I can cope with that, and I don’t worry about paranoia lol- (having taken a lot of LSD it’s second nature) it’s the physical tension I don’t like, like way too much caffeine. Learn to separate the mental anxiety from the physical tension.

    My solutions:
    a) if you can stand – go for a walk (usually quite fast due to the adrenaline) OR listen to excellent music and dance -take chocolate or anything else you can eat that won’t make your dry mouth baulk at the idea, and nibble bits as you go.. c- if you drink take alcohol with you (e.g. a tin or two) but it will kill the high once it kicks in.

    b) if you can’t stand: listen to excellent music and sip water and/or something sweet (fizzy drinks/fizzy water are good, not caffeinated!!)

    others have said distract yourself and I’d agree but I’d add that the best thing for that is IMO: MUSIC

    Cannabis and music were made to go together.

    Prepare these things before you take a hit !

    🙂
    😀

  • izraulhidashi

    LOL This made me think about the cop who called 911 cause he and his wife got high.

    “Hello…911?! Me and my wife…. I think we’re dying. We made brownies… and I think we’re dead. Please hurry. Time is going by really really slow. …. by the way, do you happen to know who won the red wings game?” lol

  • Steve Faiella

    If I get a bit too high (rare these days but sometimes I stuff just a bit too much in that old vape capsule), I go right to a challenging crossword puzzle. I love crosswords and usually do 4 to 5 every day, and concentrating on a really tough crossword (think late week New York Times) grounds me almost immediately. As the article mentioned, do something that you love to do and engages your brain.

  • I used to really enjoy cannibis but I honestly dont know my limits and keep having too much. My anxiety gets pretty bad. For example, last time I was stoned I decided to do dishes and I thought my neighbors were yelling at me because my water is too loud… True story

  • Power Cannabis Seeds

    This article is gonna help a lot of people out there. Appreciations for the post.

  • It’s never a good feeling to be too high. Pepper trick works when someone suggested to me 10 years ago. 🙂

  • Lace

    If someone could give me reasurrance and help me out, that would be amazing. Was with a friend and smoked out of a bong. Took such a huge hit that i was high in seconds and so high i felt like i couldn’t feel my body. Long story short, almost 11 hours later i still feel a head high. I feel like i took an edible and im scared I’ll feel like this for days or weeks. Will this go away??. Please respond asap

  • Robin Thomas

    This is different for everyone and I think less is more–dont do anything you know can intensify the high, stick to non stimulate drinks even Ice water and start with the peppercorns…… have a non high friend help you relax and talk you down. It will be ok.

  • it b’s thaaat gud tho

  • Muhammad Abbass

    The only one you need is DON’T PANIC. This will pass. A shower is good for almost anything. Edibles are most likely to push you over high. I just used some purified oil to make brownies and was ‘generous’ with the mix. After licking the bowl, I had first one and then another brownie half an hour later. OOOPS! An hour in I was utterly baked and already talking to the garden plants and rabbits with a huge smile glued to my face. An hour after that I was dizzy, sick and vomiting. I immediately jumped into a hot shower and was soon relaxed and happy again. Only problem was I quickly fell asleep and didn’t awaken till the next day so was a bit of a waste. ONE brownie next time.

  • Muhammad Abbass

    I’d be really careful about turning to hospitals for help. Firstly you don’t need any medical help. Secondly it is not unusual for them to administer one of the nasty little drugs they have on hand which can bring you down fast and HARD and the idea is to act as a disincentive for using the stuff in the first place. Maybe this is levelling off in the USA with law changes but it is not uncommon in other places like Australia. Usually after over doing it you soon settle down into a happy stone, or if too much you’ll go to sleep.

  • SJ

    one, maybe two of these are helpful, the rest basically say relax and ride out the high. #2 is irrelevant, if you did that you wouldn’t be consulting the list

  • StellaRay

    Some of the posts here are from months or even a couple of years ago, so I hope someone will read this…As it works every time…Years and years ago when you could still get ‘THAI Sticks’…(remember them?) (that was such a great “Medicine”!) I had a small ‘one hitter pipe’ from India, very pretty and discreet …I smoked a couple of hits and (this has never happened since then) I got so high…I was out of my head, Looking down at myself it was scary and horrrrrible as my 6 year old was in the other room…I ran to the bathroom and was so high… I actually started to slap my own face to come out of it…I really felt I was losing my mind it was such strong pot…anyway…what got me out of it ‘BRUSHING MY TEETH’…I swear by this…so …now if I am feeling too stoned…I just go to the bathroom and grab the tooth brush and in minute, I am feeling better and ‘come down’…ya got to try this when you are too stoned…Whoever thought of pepper corns is crazy…it burns! Brushing the teeth is the way to go.

  • Nestor Garcia

    Wow. This is my first time I’m on such an
    open and helpful page.. I’m sort of a closet smoker. This page helps me enjoy some herb, without having guilt and feeling like a criminal. Nice to know someone (Like me at this very moment) can be so high and have to immediately “Google” how to calm down a high. Chill bro, drink water. Watch a good movie (Like “Drive”- 2001. Ryan Gosling)((My favorite movie of all time while on a high ((( I highly recommend it!!))) Much love!!

  • SHADOW JAMMER

    My vape pen cartridges have been a life saver for me. I am finally getting the amount of sleep needed to function properly. I’ve tried many prescribed meds, but wasn’t worth the side effects.
    Our body needs rest, and it must be that deep relaxing sleep to rejuvenate our minds,, soul and spirits !!
    👍😉