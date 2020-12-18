Cannabis 101 Everything you need to know about rolling papers, explained Presented By Zig-Zag December 18, 2020 Image courtesy of Zig-Zag.

There’s nothing like a joint. While there are many perfectly acceptable ways to consume cannabis, a joint is an art. They’re easier to roll than you think, but that extra bit of effort makes it that much more satisfying to smoke.

It all starts with your favorite strain and the perfect rolling paper—and while you probably have the cannabis covered, picking out a paper from all the options on the market can seem overwhelming. Once you know the basics, though, you’ll be discovering your joint-rolling talent in no time.

Choose your fiber

Wood pulp

Traditional wood-pulp papers are a classic for a reason: They’re the easiest to roll and are incredibly sturdy. While they’re the fastest, simplest way for a beginner to get a joint together, they burn fast and hot, though, so you can end up with a joint that smokes too quickly or unevenly.

Hemp

There’s something nice about rolling a hemp joint—you’re just adding more cannabis on top of the cannabis. Hemp papers are thin, sturdy, and easier to roll than other plant fibers, and the mild flavor won’t disrupt the natural taste of your cannabis. They are a little trickier to work with than wood pulp, but they’re a great place to start branching out. Hemp is an ultra-sustainable crop, so it’s a great choice for the environment, too.

Rice

Rice papers are tricky, but incredibly rewarding, because of their ultra-thin profile. They can be a little slippery, but they burn slow—and look really cool.

Flax

Flax paper is the best of all worlds: thin like rice, but easy to roll like wood pulp or hemp. Because of their low profile, flax joints have less combustion, so you’re tasting less smoke and more of the good stuff.

Fiber blends

To bleach or not to bleach?

While there’s a lot of chatter in stoner circles about whether unbleached papers are safer, there’s really one main difference between the two: color.

While some have mistakenly claimed that “unbleached” means that white papers are made with household bleach or something like it, this is not the case. Zig-Zag white papers use an oxygenation process that leaves no residue of any kind on the paper. There is no “bleach” or chlorine used in the whitening process. “Unbleached” simply means the papers skip this step which means the paper has that natural hue of the fibers versus a classic white look.

The glue that holds it all together

You need your joint to stick together, but built-in adhesives on rolling papers can hide a lot of chemicals. If a rolling paper doesn’t have its glue ingredients listed, it’s best to stay away.

There are other all-natural options—some rollers use glue made from sugar. Gum arabic is the clear choice for both safety and dependability.

What to know about novelty papers

Rolling joints is fun, and mixing it up with the occasional flavored or colorful paper seems harmless. But take a second look before you wrap your Grape Ape in some grape flavor. Recent research showed that flavored blunt wraps were much higher in pesticides, lead, and other contaminants than other rolling papers. Cellulose paper, which is clear to show off the herb inside, had the highest levels of contaminants.

It’s best to go with a trusted brand if you want to add a little whimsy to your joints. Or better yet, try some advanced-level joint rolling, like an L-joint or tulip. Some extra-creative rollers have even made scorpions.

Added convenience

