Health How to get a medical marijuana card in Oklahoma Dave HowardMarch 30, 2020

Compared to many other states, obtaining a medical cannabis card in Oklahoma is a quick and simple process. However, you shouldn’t expect to get one overnight, as it is still a process. Follow these steps to apply for a medical card in Oklahoma.

Step one: Find a doctor who will recommend medical cannabis

The first thing you’ll need to do is find a doctor who will consult with you about medical cannabis.

Any state-licensed physician is eligible to recommend medical marijuana, but experience has shown that some family physicians are reluctant to talk about medical cannabis, let alone recommend it for a patient. Don’t panic. This is common.

There are many doctors in Oklahoma who are open to a conversation about medical cannabis. Leafly maintains a list of cannabis-focused clinics. The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority also posts a list of physicians who are familiar and comfortable with medical cannabis.

Doctors aren’t required to register with the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority prior to signing a physician’s recommendation form for a patient, but registration will help expedite a patient’s application.

Some dispensaries hold special MMJ clinic days, with medical professionals on site to consult with potential patients. Some others have referral programs where they’ll send a patient to a doctor familiar with medical cannabis, and then reimburse the patient for any cost associated during their first visit.

Step two: See the doctor

Once you have found a doctor who is open to prescribing medical marijuana, you’ll need to schedule an appointment. At the appointment, bring a blank copy of the OMMA’s Physician Recommendation Form and be prepared to have a conversation about why you’re looking to get a medical marijuana card.

Qualifying conditions for a medical marijuana card in Oklahoma

Most medical cannabis states require patients to qualify for access by virtue of having one of a strictly proscribed list of medical conditions. Oklahoma does not. There is no list of state-approved qualifying conditions in Oklahoma.

A physician may recommend medical cannabis for any condition they believe will be improved through the administration of medical marijuana. Some common conditions of medical marijuana patients include:

Anxiety

Depression

Insomnia

Appetite loss

Muscle pain

Body aches

Migraines

Nausea

Inflammation

Note: This process is available only to patients 18 or older. For Oklahoma residents under the age of 18 seeking medical marijuana, there is a separate process that involves getting a second recommendation from a doctor and additional information from the parent/caregiver.

Step three: Apply online for your Oklahoma medical marijuana card

Go to the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) website to submit your application online. The online application form must be completed within 30 days of the physician’s signature on the Recommendation Form, so it is important that you complete this step in a timely manner.

To apply for an Oklahoma MMJ card online, you’ll need to enter:

Patient’s full name

Proof of identity

Address, and proof of residency

Date of Birth

Phone

Email address

Physician’s contact information

Clear, color, full-face digital photograph (like a passport photo)

Before you apply, you’ll need to have the following documentation available:

Proof of Oklahoma residency (digital, color copy of one of the following): Oklahoma driver’s license (front and back) Oklahoma identification card (front and back) Oklahoma voter identification card A utility bill for the calendar month preceding the date of application, excluding cellular telephone and internet bills A residential property deed to property in the State of Oklahoma A current rental agreement for residential property located in the State of Oklahoma

Proof of identity (digital, color copy of one of the following): Oklahoma driver’s license (front and back) Oklahoma identification card (front and back) S. passport or other photo identification issued by the U.S government Tribal identification card approved for identification purposes by the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety: United States Bureau of Indian Affairs identification card or a Oklahoma tribal photo identification cards: Muscogee (Creek) Nation of Oklahoma, Kiowa, Comanche, Apache of Oklahoma, Absentee Shawnee, Cheyenne-Arapaho, Choctaw, Delaware, Caddo Nation of Oklahoma issued on or after January 8, 2008. A clear, color, full-face digital photograph Adult Patient Physician Recommendation Form dated within 30 days of application submission Please note: The “Certifying Board” field on this form must be filled out in its entirety or the application will be rejected. Please ensure the physician fills this out using the full, complete name of his or her certifying board (e.g., “American Board of Family Medicine” instead of “Family Medicine”). If applicable, the patient’s Medicaid (SoonerCare) or Medicare insurance card or enrollment documentation



Step four: Pay the fee and submit your application to OMMA

The standard application fee is $100, though if you have proof of Medicaid (SoonerCare) or Medicare enrollment, the state reduces that cost to $20. Once you have paid the fee, you can complete and submit your Oklahoma medical card application to OMMA.

How long will it take to get a response to your application?

Regardless of whether you’re approved or denied for a medical marijuana card, you should expect a response from the state of Oklahoma within 2 weeks of your application date.

If you qualify for an MMJ card, the state says your card will be mailed within 14 days of notification. The card is valid for two years, unless it’s revoked by the OMMA.

Step five: Visit a dispensary

Once you’ve been approved, you can legally visit a dispensary. Your OMMA medical marijuana card will allow you access to any of the state’s more than 1,100 dispensaries. Make sure to review Oklahoma’s medical marijuana possession laws before visiting a dispensary.

Oklahoma medical marijuana possession laws:

Possess up to 3 oz of cannabis on your person

Store up to 8 oz of cannabis at home

Grow up to six mature plants and six seedlings in a private residence

Possess up to 1 oz of cannabis concentrates

Possess up to 72 oz of cannabis-infused edibles

Ready to visit an Oklahoma dispensary? Use the Leafly Dispensary Finder to locate one near you.

Medical marijuana in Oklahoma: Other frequently asked questions

What are the benefits of an MMJ card?

A medical marijuana card will allow you to legally possess cannabis in Oklahoma. The state is notoriously harsh with cannabis-related offenses, so the ability to purchase, possess, and consume cannabis without legal consequence can change lives. However, there are still limits and legal consequences to ignoring laws associated with having a medical card.

What can you NOT do with an MMJ card?

Travel across state lines with medical marijuana

Operate a motor vehicle while high

Sell or donate your excess marijuana—not even to other patients

Use butane for processing (you’ll need to use non-volatile extraction methods)

Smoke or vape anywhere that tobacco smoking is restricted

What are residency requirements?

To obtain a medical marijuana card in Oklahoma, you will need to be able to provide proof of residency. Forms include:

An Oklahoma driver’s license

An Oklahoma identification card

An Oklahoma voter I.D. card

Your most recent Oklahoma utility bill (cell phone and internet bills are NOT accepted)

A residential property deed showing ownership of Oklahoma property

A valid rental agreement for a residential Oklahoma property

Can you grow marijuana?

Yes. You can legally grow up to six mature cannabis plants, in addition to having up to six seedlings in a private residence. However, once harvested, possession of any more than 8 oz of actual cannabis flower is prohibited. You will need to either process it, or completely dispose of it, as selling or donating is strictly prohibited by law.

How do you designate a caregiver?

In Oklahoma, if you are unable to purchase or grow medical marijuana in your home, you can designate a caregiver to do it for you. Patients will need to submit a caregiver designation application form to the OMMA. In addition, that caregiver will need to obtain their medical marijuana caregiver license from the OMMA. Click here for more information.

This post was originally published on April 2, 2019. It was most recently updated on March 30, 2020.